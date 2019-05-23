Award-Winning Motive® Vertical Cable Manager Receives Patent

Breakthrough Design Provides Maximum Cable Adjustability and Support with Tool-less Capability

/EIN News/ -- AGOURA HILLS, California, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatsworth Products (CPI), a leading manufacturer of infrastructure products for the data center, telecommunications room and the edge, announces a new patent for its Motive® Vertical Cable Manager.



With the ever-increasing demand for higher data rates, more bandwidth and higher densities, CPI recognized the market’s need for a highly configurable cable management solution with an emphasis on fiber optic cable support for a variety of cable media, all while enabling optimal airflow and cable slack management practices.

The patented Motive Vertical Cable Management System introduces a new way of managing cables.









U.S. Patent No. 10,271,452, describes a vertical cable manager featuring a central track system and set of tool-less accompanying accessories that facilitate numerous cable segregation configurations, while enabling maximum space utilization. To date, Motive is the only cable manager in the market that simultaneously offers these features successfully.



"This patent is another demonstration of CPI’s pioneering expertise in cable management and product design. Our close relationship with customers and awareness of technology advancements were paramount in the development of this product. We are honored by this recognition of our efforts in innovation," says Duke Robertson, CPI Senior Product Manager.

The main features and benefits include:

Maximum utilization of space – Central track system provides unlimited adjustability with versatile direct support for cable bundles, while allowing maximum use of interior space.

– Central track system provides unlimited adjustability with versatile direct support for cable bundles, while allowing maximum use of interior space. Intuitive, tool-less design – Accessories attach to the cable manager, enabling support and management of cables, as well as quick attachment, removal and adjustment.

Accessories attach to the cable manager, enabling support and management of cables, as well as quick attachment, removal and adjustment. Cable guide and protection – Improved cable guide design aligns with each rack mount space and the door has a single latch for easy operation.

Improved cable guide design aligns with each rack mount space and the door has a single latch for easy operation. Support of current and future cabling needs – Versatile configurability and fiber-friendly design mitigate poor cabling practices regarding cable slack, bend radii and cable organization.

Versatile configurability and fiber-friendly design mitigate poor cabling practices regarding cable slack, bend radii and cable organization. Enhanced user experience – Many design elements—big and small—are integrated into Motive. For example, a hook feature included inside the front door provides a convenient location for technicians to place a test meter.

Since its release in late 2016, Motive Vertical Cable Manager has received much attention and acclaim at industry trade events and in the press. In 2017, Motive Vertical Cable Manager received the platinum-level award—the highest honor—at the Cabling Installation & Maintenance (CI&M) Innovators Award Ceremony.



For more information on how Motive Cable Manager can help you build a high-speed network, visit the website.

###



About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving you a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide you with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, and a global network of industry-leading distributors.



CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (www.chatsworth.com/gov).



While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of all information, CPI does not accept liability for any errors or omissions and reserves the right to change information and descriptions of listed services and products.



©2019 Chatsworth Products, Inc. All rights reserved. Chatsworth Products, Clik-Nut, CPI, CPI Passive Cooling, eConnect, Evolution, GlobalFrame, MegaFrame, Motive, QuadraRack, RMR, Saf-T-Grip, Secure Array, SeismicFrame, SlimFrame, TeraFrame and Velocity are federally registered trademarks of Chatsworth Products. CUBE-iT, EuroFrame and Simply Efficient are trademarks of Chatsworth Products.

Attachment

Raissa Carey Chatsworth Products, Inc. 5125919525 RCarey@chatsworth.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.