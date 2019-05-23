Stefanini launches a new solution for the retail market in Brazil

The company presents Spark, a relationship platform that offers added value and optimizes retail results



SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital transformation is impacting retail, putting the consumers at the heart of decisions. With the goal to offer fully digital journeys and grow the sector, Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, announced in Brazil that the company is now offering the innovative Spark solution, which can be customized to the direct sales market. The solution aims to increase sales and loyalty through a customer-relationship platform integrated with the line of credit.

The solution addresses CRM, credit, and billing operations, delivering high performance and ease management, avoiding outdated processes. With this format, retaining customer loyalty is possible, which guarantees more agility for the consumer day by day.

“Stefanini is constantly looking for solutions to promote the digital transformation of its customers, helping to increase sales. We integrate the best solutions, offering greater added value to optimize the results,” said Henrique Lima, CTO of the Stefanini Group.

For the retail industry, Spark helps increase the average sales ticket by more than 30 percent, considering customers already registered. It also increases credit forecasting and approval capacity by 35 percent, reduces credit losses by 12 percent, and fixed costs by card by nine percent.

"In this way, we eliminate the printing of the card and other procedures on paper, offering a fully digital integration," said Lima.

Effective Interaction Between Retailer and Consumer

The tool aims to promote a more effective interaction between the retailer and the consumer, generating value for both, such as access to personalized offers, making purchases through the application, viewing the expenses of open invoices, prepayment of the invoice and smart billing, and helping to reduce monthly expenses.

According to Bráulio Lalau de Carvalho, CEO of Orbitall, a Stefanini Group company, the solution is complete (end-to-end), sold in the SaaS model and with analytical engine differentials based on machine learning. He says the goal is to generate engagement offers, billing and credit engines.

"We develop work methodologies focused on the customer's vision, using the digital transformation to guarantee a differentiated experience to the final consumer. It is necessary to understand the consumer and develop an increasingly simple and assertive shopping journey,” said Carvalho.

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a global company with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017. The corporate global headquarters is located in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with the European headquarters in Brussels and the North American headquarters in metropolitan Detroit.

Further information is available on the company’s website, www.stefanini.com .

