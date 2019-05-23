There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,493 in the last 365 days.

Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, June 6, 2019, Transcontinental Inc. will release its second quarter 2019 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s Internet site at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

  Q2 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL 
       
  Date    : Thursday, June 6, 2019
  Time        : 4:15 p.m.
  Dial-in numbers      : 1 647 788-4922 or 1 877 223-4471
  Live audio webcast         :  www.tc.tc/investors/overview 
       
  CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY INFORMATION
       
  Availability dates         :  June 6 (7:30 p.m.) to June 14 (11:59 p.m.)
  Conference Dial In   :  1 416 621-4642 or 1 800 585-8367 
  Access code     :  2690259
  Webcast    : www.tc.tc/investors/overview 

/EIN News/ -- The following is the conference call calendar for the 2019 fiscal year, for your information:

  2019 CALENDAR
       
  3rd quarter    Thursday, September 5
  4th quarter Thursday, December 12

For further information:

Mathieu Hébert
Corporate Treasurer
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-4029
mathieu.hebert@tc.tc
www.tc.tc                                                                          

 

