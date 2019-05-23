DISYS Joins List of Top Diversity-Owned Staffing Agencies

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is proud to gain a position on SIA’s 2019 list of US & Canada Diversity Staffing Firms. The list, appearing in the May/June issue of Staffing Industry Analysts, honors 157 firms that self-identify as being under diversity ownership.

DISYS, whose principal founder and CEO is Mahfuz Ahmed migrated to the United States from Bangladesh in the 1980s along with his brother, Maruf, DISYS President and COO.

Founded in 1994, DISYS is currently celebrating its 25th year and has long stood as an organization that not only values diversity, but also believes it is one of the most important tenets to fulfill the organization’s mission of becoming its clients’ core productivity partner.

Also, CEO Mahfuz Ahmed enjoys mentoring others individually on the importance of diversity within successful businesses and aspires to begin a program at DISYS to help growing firms realize and embrace the positive effects of a diversity-driven organization.

“At DISYS, we strive to offer staffing and services solutions that enable productivity and growth within the organizations our clients represent and we have seen these efforts pay off in huge ways,” Ahmed said. “When a company values a diverse workforce, it opens up unlimited possibilities for creativity, innovation and collaboration and we would like to share that knowledge and success with others.”

With more than 45 offices worldwide, DISYS relies on professionals representing countless backgrounds and skill sets -- allowing its reach to expand beyond geographical borders and the limits of technology. In fact, within its diversity programs, DISYS has emerged as a top proponent of the H-1B Visa program -- landing on a list outlining the top 21 users of this groundbreaking effort to attract top talent.

“We believe global talent should be explored and utilized and organizations who don’t see this as a valuable resource limit their ability to remain relevant and versatile in today’s changing staffing and services market,” Ahmed said.

Staffing Industry Analysts surveyed companies with more than 1,000 employees that also have contingent workforce programs and 65% say they have a diversity supplier program in place. Meanwhile, another 22% were seriously considering putting one in place within the next two years. These facts further indicate the importance of the programs, hiring programs and staffing solutions DISYS utilizes to find the world’s best talent.

In a press release announcing this prestigious list, SIA’s Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher Media Products at SIA said “The clamor around diversity hiring is rising. The benefits of a diverse workforce are evident, from the financial gains, the varied thinking that leads to better and more creative solutions, to the workforce reflecting the society we live in.”

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit http://disys.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.





MEDIA CONTACT

Sandra Schwartzman

Vice President of Public Relations

RMR & Associates

(301) 230 - 0045 x 100

sschwartzman@rmr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.