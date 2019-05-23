Tech CU Wins Communitas, Hermes Creative, Stevie, and Communicator Awards

Tech CU Honored for its Social Responsibility, TV Ad, and Annual Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) today announced it has won a Communitas Award for its community service and corporate social responsibility efforts. The company has also won two Hermes Creative Awards including a gold award for its latest TV ad and an honorable mention for its 2017 annual report . Lastly, the company has won a bronze Stevie Award for its annual report and received a Communicator Award for its newest TV ad.



The Communitas Awards is an international effort to recognize exceptional businesses, organizations and individuals unselfishly giving of themselves and their resources. This also includes those who are changing how they conduct business to benefit their communities. Tech CU was honored for its community service and corporate social responsibility efforts.

In 2018, Tech CU, along with its employees and members:

Increased overall monetary donations by 34 percent

Increased the number of meals provided to Second Harvest Food Bank by 42 percent

Increased the number of backpacks and school supplies provided to the Family Giving Tree by 258 percent

Provided more than 400+ volunteer hours from employees

In addition to Second Harvest Food Bank and Family Giving Tree, Tech CU supported a number of other important organizations that align with its values of STEM education, financial literacy, affordable housing and heath/wellness, including the Tech Museum’s Tech Challenge, Breakthrough Silicon Valley, Housing Trust of Silicon Valley, American Red Cross, Downtown Streets Team, Morgan Autism Center, San Jose State University, San Jose Museum of Art, SVLG Foundation, Cancer CarePoint and West Valley Community Services.

“At Tech CU, we know that what we do as an organization can have a massive impact,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. “As such, we believe that we have a responsibility to help improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve. To do this, we offer paid volunteer time off and work with charities like Second Harvest Food Bank and Family Giving Tree. We’re truly honored to be recognized for all of our community service efforts and look forward to continuing that tradition in the future.”

Hermes Creative Awards

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition (administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals) for those involved in the concept, writing and design of marketing and communication programs. Tech CU won gold for its newest TV ad called “The New Relationship” and received an honorable mention for its 2017 annual report titled, Expansion.

Last year, the Hermes Creative Awards honored Tech CU’s radio ads, its Card Manager product and its 2016 annual report.

The Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. This year, Tech CU was honored with a bronze award for its 2017 annual report.

Communicator Awards

As the leading international awards program recognizing big ideas in marketing and communications, the Communicator Awards honors work that transcends innovation / craft and focuses on work that made a lasting impact. Tech CU won for its TV ad, “The New Relationship.”

“With so many competitors in Silicon Valley, it’s important that we stand out,” said Guy Hadnot, SVP of Marketing at Tech CU. “We are honored that our efforts are recognized. Our annual report updates our members on what we achieved the previous year while our TV ad provides non-members with a glimpse of who we are.”

About Tech CU

Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) has assets in excess of $2.8 billion, making it one of the 20 largest credit unions in California. It serves more than 110,000 members throughout the San Francisco Bay Area — including employees of such companies as Tesla, eBay, Applied Materials, Nvidia and Facebook. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, instead of maximizing profits to pay company stockholders, Tech CU invest its resources to deliver lower rates, outstanding service and member benefits. Founded in 1960 by the innovative employees of Fairchild Semiconductor, today Tech CU continues to be an industry leader, providing convenient and easy-to-use financial products for all stages of their members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending and business banking. In 2019, Tech CU was named the best performing credit union in CA, and third top-performing credit union in the U.S. among 552 credit unions by S&P Global Market Intelligence for the second year in a row. To learn more, please visit: www.techcu.com.

