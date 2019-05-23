PM Consulting Group Expands Washington D.C. Office

New Office Helps Company Serve Growing Federal Customer Base

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group LLC (PMCG) announced today that it has expanded its office in Washington D.C. in response to the company’s growing federal client base. The office is located in the Ronald Reagan Building, right in the center of the nation’s capital. The company will keep its headquarters in Towson, Maryland.



PMCG provides a broad range of services to government clients, ranging from program and project management, to technology expertise and communications. The firm’s consultants have extensive experience supporting various federal agencies such as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Department of Defense (DoD), the Veterans Administration (VA), the and many others.

“Our customer base is expanding rapidly in Washington D.C. and our new office will help us maintain closer contact with clients in the region,” said Walter Barnes III, president of PM Consulting Group. “In addition, locating the key corporate functions in D.C. allows us to enhance our support to our employees and recruit highly qualified professionals from the D.C. metro area.”

PMCG is experiencing rapid growth and has earned several new contract wins in the past 12 months. The new office will be home for the company’s Human Capital Management and Business Relationship functions and include collaborative spaces for partners and clients.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is an SBA Certified 8(a), Hubzone, and MDOT Certified MBE firm that delivers professional and management consulting solutions to federal and state government clients. Established in 2008, PMCG specializes in program and project management support for various types of projects/acquisitions. Our focused approach to project management enables the flexibility required to successfully deliver projects on schedule and within budget. Visit us at www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com.

PM Consulting Group is listed under the GSA Professional Services Schedule (PSS) under contract number GS-00F-166GA.

Media Contact:

Jim Lubinskas

Spire Communications

jlubinskas@spirecomm.com

703.907.9103



