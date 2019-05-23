KYNC Focusing on New Acquisition Targets to Bring Greater Shareholder Value to the Company

NEW YORK, NY, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- KYN Capital Group Inc. (OTC: KYNC) Board of Directors announced today that the new acting CEO Phil Sands has been working diligently with several acquisition targets. These companies have strong financials and revenue which will bring tremendous value to the company.



Mr. Sands is in final negotiation with several operating companies with attractive annual revenue and bottom line. The company is focusing on acquisition targets in the Health and Wellness industry. The company will announce the details of each acquisition when they are finalized and expects to complete the first acquisition within the next few weeks.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a holding company of diverse companies with a focus in sustainable agriculture, nutraceuticals, and alternative energy. KYN Capital Group, Inc. also offers technical services geared for protection in corporate computing and security applications for cloud http://kyncapitalgroup.com/.

