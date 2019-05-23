AdvoLogix Adds Workflow and Productivity-Enhancing Features to Improve Legal Matter Management and Advance Leadership Position in the Market

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvoLogix®, a leading provider of cloud-based law practice and legal matter management solutions, today announced a host of new features and improvements that will allow law firm and legal department users to improve productivity, have more clarity into every matter, and collaborate more effectively on every case.



One of the feature highlights in this release is the new Lightning version of the “Participation Map” that allows users to better manage matter participants by allowing them to choose how to view participants and interactively apply role filters.

AdvoLogix developers also continue their efforts to radically improve matter intake by adding form features and improving conflicts checking automation, which will save time and reduce errors not only during the intake process, but also through the entire lifecycle of a case.

Other new productivity-enhancing features include:

Matter Search can search within related files' document content.

Activity Plans now support custom fields.

The Matter Calendar allows users to filter the calendar based on the filter from a task list view.

Task checklist filter capabilities are enhanced.

The “Related Files” component can now quickly search within document content.

The Billing Preview now integrates Chatter for "billing to staff" collaboration.

“AdvoLogix makes improvements to our matter management platform based on both requests from our existing clients and also on what we feel is needed in the marketplace. Many of the improvements we released today came as a direct result of communications with our clients,” said Steve Stockstill, Chief Technology Officer at AdvoLogix. “Many of our more radical improvements, like our ongoing efforts with the intake process are based on our knowledge and experience in the legal marketplace.”

In addition to these new features, the integration of Wolters Klewer’s CT Service of Process, which was recently announced, is available to AdvoLogix customers. More information about this service can be found at https://ct.wolterskluwer.com/service-process



About AdvoLogix®

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix is a leading law practice and legal matter management solution that helps law firms and general counsel automate unique business processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards and provides industry-leading security and reliability. AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit www.advologix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter with @AdvoLogix.

