INTERalliance Brings Innovative Tech Competitions to Cincinnati Schools

CINCINNATI, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the 2018-2019 school year, INTERalliance has brought schools from across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky together to brainstorm ideas and compete with other schools on technology and business topics. We have held 4 competitions and one high pressure showcase competition at TechOlympics where the students have the opportunity to collaborate and present their solutions or ideas after months of work. “These competitions are designed to inspire students to tackle new challenges in the world of technology. We are excited to continue expanding upon these opportunities to include new concepts and challenges to work through,” says Jeffrey Bonner, Chapter Relations Director.



/EIN News/ -- These competitions take the form of developing a website or app user interface for another club at their school, using Cincinnati data to identify and propose solutions for city problems, creating a business plan based on emerging technologies, and brainstorming the future of the Kroger shopping experience. Our showcase competition is left open-ended in order to promote creativity and originality. Students presented everything from working prototypes of weather alert systems to functioning business ventures for self-defense equipment. The latter idea was brought by St. Ursula Academy, and they took home the victory out of all 18 teams.

On other fronts, the INTERalliance chapter program has launched a new program to connect schools directly to partner companies. During the 2018 IT Symposium, held December 6th, the CIO Roundtable delivered a $10,000 donation to The INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati to initiate a new Adopt-A-Chapter Pilot. The donation from the CIO Roundtable will cover five adoptions between 2019 and 2020. These partnerships will allow chapters to facilitate mentorship and richer engagement in INTERalliance programs.

Lastly, several schools have been recognized for their involvement and achievements in the INTERalliance Chapter program. Together our chapters have competed in 5 competitions and INTERalliance has awarded over $2,000 to the winning schools.

Most Engaged Chapter:

Determined by the number of INTERalliance events that a representative from the school was present. Events included Chapter Competitions, TechOlympics, Job Shadowing and IT Academies.

Most Engaged Chapter Winners:

1st Place: Saint Henry District High School

2nd Place (Tie): Cincinnati Country Day High School

2nd Place (Tie): Elder High School

2nd Place (Tie): Lakota East High School

3rd Place (Tie): Badin High School

3rd Place (Tie): Milford High School

INTERalliance Chapter Honoree:

Given to Chapters that attended at least 75% of the INTERalliance Chapter Events.

INTERalliance Chapter Honorees:

Badin High School

Cincinnati Country Day School

Elder High School

Lakota East High School

Saint Henry District High School

Most Winning Chapter:

Determined by the number of times chapters placed in the top three during the Chapter Competitions and Showcase.

Most Winning Chapter Winners:

1st Place: Saint Henry District High School

2nd Place (Tie): Archbishop McNicholas High School

2nd Place (Tie): Elder High School

Chapter of the Year Award:

Determined by the summation of points from the preceding categories. First place is granted a $200 prize!

Chapter of the Year Winners:

1st Place: Saint Henry District High School

2nd Place: Elder High School

About the INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati: The mission of the INTERalliance is to establish the Greater Cincinnati Region as a model of cooperation between business and educators -- working together to identify, nurture, train, employ, and retain the area's best IT talent. More information can be found at www.interalliance.org .

Member companies of the INTERalliance include The Kroger Co., Procter & Gamble, Great American Insurance, Worldpay, GE, Vora Technologies, Fifth Third Bank, Western & Southern Financial Group, and Paycor, among many others.

For more information, visit https://interalliance.org Heather Ackels (513) 415-7707 Heather.Ackels@INTERalliance.org



