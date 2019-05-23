Global Choline Chloride Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024 - Lack of Scientific Evidence Plagues Choline as Diet Supplements in Humans
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Choline Chloride - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Choline Chloride in Tons by the following End-Use Segments:
- Poultry Feeds
- Swine Feeds
- Other Applications
The report profiles 18 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Algry Quimica (Spain)
- Balaji Amines Ltd. (India)
- Balchem Corporation (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Be-Long Corporation (China)
- Eastman Chemical Company (USA)
- Hebei Dayang Animal Healthcare Foods Co., Ltd. (China)
- JJ Choline Limited (China)
- Kemin Industries (USA)
- NB Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Pestell Minerals & Ingredients (Canada)
- UAB Eksma Trade (Lithuania)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Choline Chloride
A Prelude
Developing Nations: Strong Growth Markets
Animal Feed
Key End-User Industry for Choline Chloride
An Overview of the Animal Feed Additives Industry
Competitive Structure
2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
Current State of the Global Economy: A Key Growth Indicator
Need to Increase Meat Production: Puts the Market in Overdrive
Expansion
Current Buzzword in the Market
Rising Use of Choline Chloride in Human Supplements to Augur Well for Market Growth
Booming Aquaculture Industry to Raise the Demand for Choline Chloride
Booming Oil & Gas Industry to Offer Growth Impetus to Choline Chloride Market
Advantages of Using Choline Salts over Potassium Chloride, as a Clay Stabilizer
Price
A Major Factor Influencing Growth in Animal Feed Market
List of Animal Feed Additives that Contain Petrochemical Derivatives as Raw Material
Methanol
Key Input/Raw Material for Choline Chloride Manufacture
Food Safety Measures
Further Tightened by Public Authorities
Lack of Scientific Evidence Plagues Choline as Diet Supplements in Humans
Choline for the Treatment of Alzheimer's
A Potential Area for Further Research
Poor Bioavailability Precludes its Effectiveness
3. MEAT INDUSTRY: A REVIEW
Overview
Meat Production Trends by Type
Pork
Beef & Veal
Poultry
4. PRODUCT PROFILE
Choline
An Overview
Some important properties of choline chloride
Advantages
Deficiency Symptoms
Manufacturing Process
Choline requirements and intake for Swine and Poultry
Swine
Dietary Choline Requirements of Growing Pigs
Allowed Ad Libitum Feed (90% Dry Matter)
Daily Choline Intake Requirements of Growing Pigs Allowed Feed Ad Libitum (90% Dry Matter)
Choline Requirements of Breeding Swine
Poultry
Choline Requirements of Leghorn-Type Chickens as Percentages or as Milligrams or Units per Kg of Diet
Vitamin Activity Added Per Ton of Complete Ration (Air-Dry Basis)
Vitamin Activity Added Per Ton of Complete Ration (Air-Dry Basis)
Vitamin Activity Added Per Ton of Complete Ration (Air-Dry Basis)
Choline Requirements of Turkeys as Percentages or As Milligrams or Units per Kg of Feed Age (Weeks)
Choline Chloride
Chemical Name
Chemical Properties
Materials Used in Production
Uses
Production
Availability
Choline Chloride Liquid
Acetylcholine
A Drink of Choline Chloride
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 18 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 19)
- The United States (4)
- Canada (1)
- Europe (4)
- Germany (1)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
