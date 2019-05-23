Avelacom Partners with Seed CX to Increase Speed and Stability for Institutional Investors Globally

New integration gives institutions greater accessibility to digital asset trading.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and CHICAGO, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avelacom, the high-performance global connectivity and IT infrastructure provider for the financial services industry, today announced a landmark partnership with Seed CX, the leading digital asset exchange built expressly for institutional investors.

Avalecom’s institutional investors will now have access to Seed CX’s real time market data and order-routing solutions. This will meet global institutions’ desire to trade digital assets in a way they are used to from using traditional exchanges.

Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX offers a licensed exchange for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital asset products, and plans to offer a market for CFTC-regulated digital asset derivatives.

“We began working in cryptocurrency in 2018 to respond to global institutional requirements,” said Aleksey Larichev, Managing Director of Avelacom. “What we found were massive tech issues, such as low uptime, slow matching engines, insufficient support and platforms that are not friendly for latency and jitter sensitive applications. Seed CX is a true benchmark in the digital assets space. We are delighted to support this healthy ecosystem by providing our clients with low latency access to the digital asset space to facilitate trading at the highest standards.”

“We are very excited to be working with Avelacom,” said Adam Leaman, Seed CX Head of Market Operations. “This partnership will not only expand Seed CX's global presence but also allow clients already leveraging Avelacom's high performance network to connect to our markets. It is our view that this and similar partnerships will aid in the adoption of digital assets by institutional investors.”

Avelacom’s IT infrastructure is located in Equinix NY4/NY5, providing clients with the fastest, safest, and highest quality access to Seed CX’s digital asset liquidity points globally. Through the partnership, both Avelacom’s and Seed CX’s customers including proprietary trading firms and hedge funds will be able to access Seed CX’s platform from across the globe.

About Avelacom

Avelacom is a high performance connectivity and IT infrastructure solutions provider for the financial services industry. Its ultra-low latency network links to 80+ trading venues globally. Avelacom’s dominance in emerging markets provides clients with an easy and cost effective solution, facilitating cross-border and multi-asset trading for some of the largest trading firms in the world. Avelacom helps to: 1/ setup at trading venues and quickly access growing markets across APAC, the Middle East, Europe and Americas, 2/ keep in line with the best in the market latencies and access market data and send orders faster than before, 3/ shift to multi-asset class trading, including equity, commodity, FX, crypto, and derivatives. The company’s flagship products include ultra-low latency connectivity, co-location, direct market feeds from exchanges, order routing, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).

Media contact: Michelle Gathercole, michelle.gathercole@brandexfinancial.co.uk

About Seed CX

Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX offers a market for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital assets, and plans to offer a separate market for CFTC-regulated derivatives. Seed CX is backed by Bain Capital Ventures. Seed CX wholly owns a number of subsidiaries:

Seed Digital Commodities Market is a spot exchange for digital asset commodities.

Zero Hash is a FinCen-regulated Money Service Business and FX Dealer as well as a Money Transmitter in over 30 States. Zero Hash custodies both fiat and digital assets, with on-chain settlement.

Seed SEF is a CFTC-regulated Swap Execution Facility (SEF) that plans to offer a market for CFTC-regulated digital asset derivatives.

Seed Digital Securities Market is pending registration as a Broker Dealer with FINRA and an ATS with the SEC.

Media contact: Hunter Stuart, hunter@propllr.com



