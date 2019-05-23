Precipio CEO enrolls in long term stock purchase plan

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. ( NASDAQ: PRPO ), announced today that, as previously stated, Ilan Danieli, Precipio’s CEO, has enrolled in a plan to purchase Precipio’s common stock on the open market in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.



Rule 10b5-1 allows officers and directors to enter into written, prearranged stock trading plans for the purpose of purchasing (or selling) company stock on the open market when they are in possession of material non-public information. Once established, officers and directors have no discretion over purchase or sales of stock under the plan and the pre-planned trades shall be executed as prescribed by the plan without regard for any subsequent material non-public information that the plan participant may receive.

“As someone who is entirely invested in the mission of our company, I’m delighted to have this vehicle that will enable me to not only benefit financially from the long term appreciation of the share price, but also to clearly signal to the market my confidence in the future of our business, and my commitment to what we are doing,” said Ilan Danieli, Precipio’s CEO.

About Precipio

Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics and treatment such as the Yale School of Medicine and Harvard’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy enabling the highest level of patient care. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

/EIN News/ -- Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of federal securities laws including financial projections related thereto and potential market opportunity, plans and prospects and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Factors that could cause future results to materially differ from the recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements include the known risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Definitive Proxy filed by the Company on April 29, 2019, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed on April 16, 2019 as well as the Company’s prior filings and from time to time in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any change in such factors, risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results, events and performance to differ materially from those referred to in such statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update this information, including any forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

