Global Biostimulants Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024 - Nascent and Emerging, Biostimulants Market Set to See Further Growth

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biostimulants in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:



Acid Based (Humic, Amino, & Fulvic)

Extract Based

Others

The Global market is further analzed by the following Crop Types:



Ornamental & Turf

Row Crops

Others

The report profiles 131 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Agrinos AS (Norway)

Arysta LifeScience Corporation (Japan)

Laboratoires Gomar S.A.S. (France)

Atlntica Agrcola S.A. (Spain)

BioAtlantis Ltd. (Ireland)

Biolchim S.p.A. (Italy)

Biostadt India Limited (India)

Ilsa S.p.A (Italy)

Isagro SpA (Italy)

ITALPOLLINA S.p.A (Italy)

Koppert B.V. (The Netherlands)

Lallemand, Inc. (Canada)

Leili Group (China)

Micromix Plant Health Limited (UK)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Omex Agrifluids Ltd. (UK)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Trade Corporation International S.A. (Spain)

Valagro Group (Italy)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Acid Based Biostimulants

Humic Acid

Amino Acid

Fulvic Acid

Extract Based Biostimulants

Others



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Biostimulants - 'Organic' Future of the Global Agri Industry

Nascent and Emerging, Biostimulants Market Set to See Further Growth

Multitude of Factors Drive Growth

Select Key Drivers in a Gist

The Road Ahead

Factors Determining Future of Biostimulants

Market Outlook

Analysis by Geographic Region

Analysis by Active Ingredient

Analysis by Crop



3. MARKET DRIVERS AND ISSUES

Ensuring Food Security for Expanding World Population - A Way Forward

Growing Food Demand - A Major Market Driver

Growing Applications to Expand Market Value

Rising Need for Sustainable Agriculture Shifts Focus towards Promising Alternatives

Increasing Interest in Organic Food to Aid Market Growth

Beneficial Effects Attract Farmers' Interest

Negative Experiences Make Growers Cautious towards Adoption

Changing Farmer Perception May Bring About the Change

Grower Education and Returns on Investments Critical for Adoption

Growth Hindered by Lack of Thorough Research

Technical Challenges Pose Obstacles



4. KEY TRENDS

Diversity in Nature and Functions Typifies Biostimulants

Formulation Diversity Helps Create Options for Growers

PGPR Biostimulants - The Effective Tool to Stimulate Plant Growth

Research Efforts Provide More Clarity on Benefits and Product Improvements

List of Select Commercialized PGPR Products by Bacterial Species and Targeted Crops

Seaweed Extracts Set to Grow in Hydroponics

Tough Business Environment Challenges Industry Growth

Call for Standardization

A Peek into Definitions of Biostimulants in Different Countries

US

Canada

EU

Germany

Austria

Czech Republic

Poland

Patent Protection - A Key Aspect to Future Growth in the Sector

Consortiums Try to Build Strong Regulatory Framework



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Biostimulants - Definition

Biostimulant - Mode of Action

Advantages offered by Biostimulants

Measuring Benefits of Biostimulants

Types of Biostimulants

Biostimulant Types and their Effects on Plants

Humic Substances

Humic Acids

Fulvic Acids

Solubility of Humin, Humic Acid and Fulvic Acid in Water, Alkali and Acid

Humic Acid Vs Fulvic Acid

Complex Organic Materials

Inorganic Compounds

Seaweed Extracts

Plant Growth Regulators (PGRs) /Plant Growth Hormones

Auxins

Gibberellins

Cytokinins

Derivatives of Chitosan and Chitin

Anti-Transpirants

Free Amino Acids

Biostimulant Application Modes

Biostimulants Usage Segmentation by Crop

Biostimulants in the Turf Industry



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

A Nascent but Crowded Market

Growing Prospects Compel Manufacturers to Globalize

Startups Venture into Biostimulants Marketplace



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Sherriff Amenity Launches E2 Pro Elicitor Biostimulant with Harpin a

Valagro Launches Opifol and YieldOn in India

Rotam do Brasil Introduces Yoduo Biostimulant in Brazil

AminoA Biostimulants Introduces AminoA FLO

Valagro Launches YieldOn in France

Bioiberica Introduces Terra-Sorb Organic Biostimulant

Trade Corporation Launches New 100% Vegetal Amino Acid-based Biostimulants

Valagro Introduces RETROSAL in Brazil

Jardine Distribution Introduces Tytanit Biostimulant in the Philippines

Valagro Launches YieldON in Turkey

APH Introduces Acadian BioSwitch Technology in India

Arysta Introduces BM Start in the UK

Valagro Launches YieldON in Brazil

Bioiberica Introduces New Biostimulant, Equilibrium



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Sri Biotech Laboratories Changes Name to Valagro BioSciences Ltd.

DE SANGOSSE Acquires Biologicas Canarias and Biotecnologia del Mediterraneo

Platform Specialty Products to Divest Arysta LifeScience

Sipcam Oxon Acquires Sofbey SA

Bayer Acquires Monsanto

Valagro Commences Production Operations in Orangeburg County

Valagro Opens Joint Biostimulant Laboratory with ALSIA

Nutrien to Acquire Agrichem

Plant Impact Signs Commercial Agreement with Albaugh Brazil

TIERRA AGROTECH and IDEN BIOTECHNOLOGY Establish TIDAS AGROTECH PRIVATE LIMITED

Ajinomoto Acquires Majority Stake in Agro2Agri

Valagro and Syngenta Sign Supply Agreement

DuPont Pioneer Enters into Collaboration Agreement with Evogene

Italpollina Obtains Biostimulants Certification from ECOCERT

Arysta LifeScience Takes Over Verios Agro and Veriprod

Valagro Opens New Plant in Brazil

Marrone Bio Announces Commercial Launch of Biostimulants



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Analysis by Geographic Region

Analysis by Active Ingredient

Analysis by Crop Type



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Site Specific Biostimulant Programs

Biostimulants still Shrouded in Legal Uncertainty

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

Market Analysis



8.3 Japan

Market Analysis



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Use of Biostimulants by Crop in Europe

European Nations' Pledge to Reduce Conventional Pesticides to Favor Adoption

Current Status of European Regulations on Biostimulants

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Spain

The United Kingdom

The Need for a Common Law

Increase in R&D Investment

Biostimulants Gain Recognition

B. Market Analytics



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

China

China: Large Population Offers Significant Opportunities

Fragmented Chinese Organic Fertilizer Market

India

Market Overview

Biostadt - Advancing Biostimulants in India

B. Market Analytics



8.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



8.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rudimentary Agricultural Practices in Africa - An Opportunity and an Impediment

B. Market Analytics



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 131 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 143)

The United States (27)

Canada (7)

Japan (1)

Europe (76) France (5) Germany (7) The United Kingdom (9) Italy (14) Spain (18) Rest of Europe (23)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (25)

Middle East (1)

Latin America (2)

Africa (4)



