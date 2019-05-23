Volly Announces #summit11 Conference

/EIN News/ -- Woburn, Mass., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volly, a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing automation, CRM, and POS solutions for banks and mortgage companies, announces its #summit11 conference that is being held June 10-12 at the Museum Hotel in Kansas City, Mo.



This year’s conference theme – Engage, Evolve – will create a dynamic environment that enables clients, partners, and industry participants to network with others, share concerns, and learn about new technology. Conference attendees will gain insights into the latest consumer research and state of the mortgage industry. Registration information can be found at https://thesummit.events.



Volly’s conference attracts attendees from its broad array of clients, partners, and mortgage-industry experts. Attendees will be inspired by riveting speakers, including Doug Duncan of Fannie Mae; Daniel Luna, a former Navy SEAL; and Jim Cameron of STRATMOR Group. The Summit offers keynote and general sessions that will highlight industry trends, including digital mortgage, artificial intelligence, and emerging leaders. Volly’s leadership team will listen to feedback from clients regarding innovations, features and enhancements that they would like to see incorporated into the Volly roadmap.



“Volly’s recent merger of LoyaltyExpress, SoftVu, and Lending Manager is allowing our ever-expanding client base to benefit from a more diverse range of solutions and services to dramatically improve the customer journey,” said Jerry Halbrook, CEO of Volly. “Our users enjoy sharing ideas and building a strong sense of community and excellence. The Summit is our opportunity to hear directly from our clients who know best.”

This year, 10% of all sponsorships will be donated to the Navy SEAL Foundation, which supports Navy SEAL families and Giving the Basics, a Kansas City organization that provides personal care items for local residents.

About Volly

Volly simplifies lending technology and marketing automation for banks and mortgage companies, including one of the top three retail lenders in the nation. Volly eliminates the need to share sensitive customer data with multiple vendors and has a team of world-class marketing and branding experts with extensive experience in the mortgage industry. Its flagship solution, Volly CRM, is an enterprise-wide, Software-as-a-Service platform that combines lead management, email, and direct mail campaigns with a 360-degree view of each loan officer's customers, partners, and prospects. The Volly Marketing Store delivers a web-based, sales collateral store powered by custom content creation and integrated print fulfillment. Volly POS delivers a flexible point-of-sale solution, including custom mortgage websites. Volly Marketing Automation is an industry leader in the deployment of marketing automation to assist clients with customer journey management, advanced capabilities for campaign strategies, email, and text deliverability and real-time reporting that allows for a steady stream of information and analytics to maximize customer capture rates. For more information, visit MyVolly.com or call 866.435.7050.

About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. NCP partners with niche, tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial, and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: Building Great Companies. For more information, please visit www.newcapitalpartners.com.

Ron Anderson Volly 770-882-9217 randerson@myvolly.com

