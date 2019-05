The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FSNN, JMIA, EQBK and XENT

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

/EIN News/ -- Fusion Connect, Inc. (OTCMKTS: FSNN)

Class Period: August 14, 2018 to April 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

The complaint alleges that Fusion made materially false and misleading statements, later admitting that the process used by certain of its Birch subsidiaries for capitalizing costs associated with the customer on-boarding process and the related judgments and estimates were not designed with sufficient precision, leading to an overstatement of the Company's earnings (or net loss) of between $1.7 million and $2.3 million in the quarter ending on June 30, 2018, and between $3.4 million and $4.1 million in the quarter ending September 30, 2018.

Get additional information about the FSNN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fusion-connect-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between April 12, 2019 and May 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Jumia Technologies AG made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Jumia had materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (b) Jumia’s representations about its orders, order cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis and materially overstated the Company’s sales; (c) Jumia failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions; and (d) Jumia’s financial statements were presented in violation of applicable accounting standards.

Get additional information about the JMIA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/jumia-technologies-ag-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK)

Class Period: May 11, 2018 to April 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Equity Bancshares, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain substandard loans; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the EQBK lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/equity-bancshares-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQGM: XENT)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 to May 6, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Intersect ENT, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intersect lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA, Intersect’s sinus implant; (2) Intersect’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) Intersect’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt Intersect’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) Intersect would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Intersect’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the XENT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/intersect-ent-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

