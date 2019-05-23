Teekay Corporation Announces Banff FPSO Contract Extension

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay or the Company) (NYSE:TK) has entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNR) to extend the employment of the Petrojarl Banff FPSO unit (Petrojarl Banff) on the Banff field in the North Sea for a period of one year to the end of August 2020 at substantially similar terms to the current contract, which includes an upside component linked to oil prices and oil/gas production.



“We are pleased to announce this important FPSO contract extension for the Petrojarl Banff, which extends the production of the fields in the North Sea, and we are committed to work together with CNR to maximize production in the future,” commented Kenneth Hvid, Teekay’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services and also provides offshore production and logistics. Teekay provides these services primarily through its directly-owned fleet and its controlling ownership interests in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP), the world’s third largest independent owner and operator of LNG carriers, and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), one of the world’s largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate total assets under management of approximately $11 billion, comprised of approximately 155 liquefied gas, offshore, and conventional tanker assets. With offices in 12 countries and approximately 5,600 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading oil and gas companies.

