Direct Travel Partners with Service, Offers Compensation on Delayed and Cancelled Flights

/EIN News/ -- Denver, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc., one of North America’s fastest growing travel management companies, today announced that it has partnered with Service Technologies, Inc., a travel technology startup that automatically gets compensation for travelers in the event of flight disruptions or hotel room rate drops.

Direct Travel clients and their business travelers who book through their preferred booking channels will now receive Service’s industry-leading automated and proprietary flight monitoring technology. If a flight is delayed or cancelled, Service will file a claim on behalf of the client and traveler with the airline, working to secure compensation in the form of cash, vouchers, or miles, all without the traveler having to lift a finger.

“It’s our commitment to our clients to continuously source innovative travel technology solutions that uncover alternative savings opportunities and go beyond traditional methods,” said Darryl Hoover, Chief Technology Officer at Direct Travel. “As we continue to see a shift in the travel industry toward a better traveler experience, a partnership with Service shows that we value our traveler’s time and can now offer the opportunity to be compensated as such.”

"Travelers want to feel taken care of by the airline, especially in the event of a flight disruption. Our goal is to save travelers time and money wherever possible, while helping airlines and hotel chains engender loyalty." said Michael Schneider, CEO and Founder of Service. “Direct Travel shares our customer-centric philosophy, and getting their customers and travelers the compensation they deserve in the most seamless way possible only improves the traveler experience."

Service saves the average frequent traveler over $300 each year, while helping airlines and hotel chains retain their most valuable customers. It is the only company that secures flight compensation for travel disruptions on both U.S. domestic flights and EU flights under Europe’s EC 261 law.

Direct Travel/Service Video

For more information on Direct Travel, visit www.dt.com. To learn more about Service, visit www.getservice.com.

About Service

Service is a Los Angeles-based technology startup that makes it easy for consumers to save money as they travel, including flight disruptions and hotel room price drops. Service's proprietary technology automatically monitors flight and hotel reservations, securing compensation for delayed or cancelled flights, as well as post-booking hotel rate drops.



Service was founded in 2015 and has raised money from many notable investors including Founders Fund, Menlo Ventures, Maveron, 8VC, Acme, and Streamlined Ventures.

About Direct Travel

Direct Travel, Inc. is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management services for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 60 locations across North America and the UK, and is currently ranked 10th on Travel Weekly’s Power List. Direct Travel is also a prominent member of Virtuoso, the world’s most prestigious luxury travel network. For more information about Direct Travel, please visit www.dt.com.



Additionally, Direct Travel offers full-service performance improvement solutions, including meeting and event management, group incentive travel and individual recognition solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary Creative Group, Inc. For more information, please visit www.creativegroupinc.com.

Amanda Wesley, Director, Corporate Communications Direct Travel 225-439-8876 awesley@dt.com



