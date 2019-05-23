Deltek Awarded 2019 Achievement in Customer Excellence

14th Annual ACE Awards Recognize Outstanding Customer Experiences Programs Driving Business Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, VA, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced its Customer Care organization has been awarded a 2019 Confirmit ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Award in the Voice of Customer category. This honor demonstrates Deltek’s exceptional commitment and unique approach to customer excellence. The accolade demonstrates Deltek’s outstanding commitment to Customer Support and marks the 12th year that Deltek has been recognized for outstanding customer support satisfaction with a prestigious ACE Award.



Confirmit’s ACE Awards program was established in 2005 in order to honor their clients’ dedication to using the Voice of the Customer to drive business success. As a recipient of a Confirmit ACE Award, Deltek has demonstrated its dedication to customers, and successful application of its Voice of the Customer program ensuring the company makes better decisions and sees better outcomes.



"We are honored to be a 12-time recipient of the Confirmit ACE Awards!" said Brian Daniell, Senior VP of Customer Care at Deltek. "Our customers’ experience is such a critical part of our business and this program reinforces the commitment we’ve made to keeping our customer support ahead of the curve. We continue to work alongside Confirmit to ensure our VoC program provides us with actionable data and insights, to allow for better business outcomes. While we appreciate this award, we realize there is still work to do and we will continue striving to provide greater excellence."



"We are delighted to honor Deltek with a 2019 Confirmit ACE Award," said Ken Østreng, CEO of Confirmit. "Customer Experience is a critical component of great business decision-making and it is wonderful to be able to recognize organizations who truly understand this. The Confirmit team is proud to work with companies who are committed to a customer-centricity across the entire experience ecosystem."



About Confirmit ACE Awards

The ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Awards program was established in 2005 to recognize outstanding achievement in customer excellence. Receiving a Confirmit ACE Award is a distinct honor that demonstrates both rigorous application of customer experience processes and outstanding performance as measured by those processes. All Confirmit customers are eligible for Confirmit ACE Awards for their company, business units, or segments of a business. To be eligible for a 2018 Confirmit ACE Award, organizations must have conducted one or more Voice of the Customer surveys between January 1 and December 31, 2017. Qualifying performance is determined by a combination of customer satisfaction mean scores and top-box rating percentages maintained during at least a 6-month period during the eligibility period. For more information on awards criteria, visit www.confirmit.com/ace-awards.



About DeltekBetter software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 23,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com



About ConfirmitConfirmit is the world’s leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit’s software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, Salvador, and Tokyo.



Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, Nielsen, RS Components, QRS, and Swisscom. Visit http://www.confirmit.com/ for more information.

