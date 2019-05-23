Former French president attends tourism meeting in Luanda

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 23 - The former Head of State of France, François Hollande, is attending in Luanda, from 23 to 25 May, the World Tourism Forum (WTF).,

On his arrival, at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, François Hollande, who was France’s president from 2012 to 2017, received welcome greetings from the secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Tete António, and diplomats from both countries.

Along with former British Foreign minister Jack Straw, the WTF president Bulut Bagci, who are also in Luanda, Francois Hollande will be one of the speakers at the event.

The Forum will address topics such as "Tourism in Africa", "Digital or Computerized Tourism", "The Government's Role in Business Travel", "Why Invest in Angola?", "The Secret or History of success of tourists destinations".

The event, which is expected to bring together about 1,500 delegates, can bring investment opportunities to the construction, transport, energy and water and agriculture sectors and stimulate job creation.

The World Tourism Forum is a global organization that organizes tourism events in different parts of the world in order to boost global tourism, in addition to paying particular attention to the relationship between local and global tourism trends, as well as strategies for its growth.

François Hollande did not participate in the last French elections, held in 2017 and won by Emmanuel Macron.

The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Thursday morning chaired the opening session of the World Tourism Forum.

