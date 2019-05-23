Defence minister announces deep revamp in sector

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 23 - The National Defence minister, Salviano de Jesus Sequeira, said on Wednesday that the sector he leads is currently undergoing deep revamp in its functioning and organization to meet the challenges of the new political landscape and development of the country.,

The minister gave such information while addressing the promotion and swearing-in ceremony of the newly promoted officer-generals of the National Defence Ministry and Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

To recall that the Angolan Head of State promoted last Thursday28 officers to take up varied positions, namely two admirals, one general, nine lieutenant-generals, 15 brigadiers and one rear-admiral.

On the occasion, the minister explained that the development of the country depends on the engagement of everyone, but for this goal to be achieved bad practices need to be left behind.

