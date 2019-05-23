InVivo Selects Determine Source-to-Pay Cloud Platform to Address Corporate Divisional Challenges

/EIN News/ -- CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine , a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, announced today that InVivo, the leading French agricultural cooperative group, over 201 member cooperatives, selected the Determine Source-to-Pay Cloud Platform.



With 5,500 employees worldwide and a revenue of 5.2 billion euros, the InVivo group is organized around three business divisions: Bioline by InVivo (agriculture), InVivo Retail (garden and food retail), and InVivo Wine (wine production); and two transversal entities dedicated to innovation: InVivo Food & Tech and InVivo Digital Factory. Due to business verticalization and the need to support digitization and global growth of the group, the GNFR team, created in 2018, decided to implement a Procure-to-Pay solution to manage the organization’s indirect spend

“Our mission is to improve operational efficiency and manage indirect spend across our business divisions,” said Fabienne Lecuyer, CPO, GNFR at InVivo. “To carry out this mission successfully, we need a solution that meets our internal constraints (multi-ERP, international organization, rapid deployment, etc.) and manages spend commitment, budget and AP, both at the same time.”

Beyond meeting the business needs and constraints of the InVivo group, the Determine Cloud Platform was selected for:

Friendly user-interface: visualization of workflows and tasks, easy access to catalogs, flexible settings, etc.

visualization of workflows and tasks, easy access to catalogs, flexible settings, etc. Clarity and Pragmatic Business proposal and solutions that meet the needs for speed and flexibility of the InVivo group.

that meet the needs for speed and flexibility of the InVivo group. Flexible deployment and modular approach by business division depending on key users’ availability.

depending on key users’ availability. The quality and expertise of the Determine team, offering customized support throughout the pre-sales phase.

offering customized support throughout the pre-sales phase. The ability to invoice business divisions directly based on their usage. The benefit is threefold: maintaining financial autonomy of the business divisions, support the group's verticalization strategy, and avoid internal re-invoicing.

The benefit is threefold: maintaining financial autonomy of the business divisions, support the group's verticalization strategy, and avoid internal re-invoicing. Ability to monitor both OPEX and CAPEX through advanced budget tracking in the Platform.

“Determine product quality and team’s support were two key factors in our decision to work with them,” noted Lecuyer. “The solution will help us improve productivity, spend compliance and visibility through better purchasing operations management.”

The Platform’s deployment will start with the Procure-to-Pay modules, then tax management, electronic archiving, and finally the Sourcing and Supplier Management modules.

Supporting Resources

Determine Blog

Determine on LinkedIn

Determine on Twitter

Determine Resources

About Determine, a Corcentric Company

Determine, a Corcentric Company is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: determine.com

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of procurement and finance solutions that transform how companies purchase, pay, and get paid. Corcentric’s procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 ‘50 Providers to Know’ by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automations 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com .

Contact

Media Relations:

Caroline Martinot

pr@determine.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.