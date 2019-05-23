Donnelly Group Opens First Vancouver Hobo Recreational Cannabis Stores

Hobo Rec. to open eight B.C. locations in quick succession, building market share nationally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, cannabis venture Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store (“Hobo Rec.”), from west coast hospitality company Donnelly Group, launched its first two British Columbia retail stores, located at 4296 Main Street and 8425 Granville Street in Vancouver. The openings follow close on the heels of Hobo Rec.’s successful Ottawa launch last April, with the Centretown location now the region's top performing store following Ontario’s rollout of retail cannabis. Donnelly Group will maintain momentum with stores opening on Vancouver’s Robson Street and in Kelowna, before expanding into other areas of the country.



/EIN News/ -- “Over the years we’ve built strong relationships with many of Vancouver’s local businesses, lawmakers and locals, and couldn’t be more excited to introduce them to Hobo Rec.,” said Harrison Stoker, Vice President of Brand and Culture at Donnelly Group. “Physical stores have been slow to rollout in B.C., affecting people’s ability to access legal, recreational cannabis. By leveraging Donnelly Group’s decades of retail and hospitality experience and our ability to find and work with great people, Hobo Rec. has the potential to not only be a leader in the retail cannabis space, but a trusted guide for novice and veteran cannabis users, alike. Our aim, as it always has been, is to not only be creative disruptors in the service space but foster connected human experiences.”

Located in the heart of Vancouver, both store locations exemplify Donnelly Group’s mission to continue to create approachable and accessible gathering places for Canadians and cannabis consumers. Close to major transit routes and several popular local businesses, the stores fulfill the need for a more central location where Vancouver residents can have access to legal cannabis.

“Main Street is a great area for people coming to eat, drink and play, and we’re thrilled to continue to build the community here, alongside so many great local businesses,” said Autumn Irving, General Manager at Hobo Rec.’s Main Street store.

“Excitement around cannabis culture in Vancouver is growing quickly and Hobo Rec. wanted to not only build an exceptional retail experience, but do so at the closest retail cannabis store to Vancouver’s International Airport,” adds Jarrod Hollingworth, General Manager at Hobo Rec.’s Airport store on Granville Street.

Today, Hobo Rec.’s first two locations officially open up to Vancouver consumers with a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). Both stores will be open to the public, today, from 9am - 11pm.

About Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store

Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store, a Donnelly Group venture, is a Canadian collection of privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C. and Ontario set to open starting April 2019. As a testament to Hobo Rec.’s commitment to the consumer experience and making the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human, each of Hobo Rec.’s nine locations will employ a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design and feature a well-considered product range and frictionless technology. Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store plans to hire over 200 retail positions in the coming months. For more information, visit https://hobo.ca .

Media Contact

Jen Hazell

Talk Shop Media

On behalf of Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store

604-738-2220

press@hobo.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.