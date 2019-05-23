Appulse Corporation: Reporting the Granting of Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appulse Corporation (“Appulse” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: APL) today reported the granting of an aggregate of 361,000 options to purchase common shares of the Corporation at a price of 16 cents per share. The majority of the options were issued to holders of options that expired February 5, 2019. The options are exercisable over a five-year term. 180,000 of these options were issued to Directors of the Corporation.



About Appulse

Through its subsidiaries, Centrifuges Unlimited Inc. and Rolyn Oilfield Services Inc., Appulse specializes in the sales, servicing and refurbishing of industrial centrifuge equipment, serving both domestic and international markets, and offers full service industrial machining. The Corporation continues to expand its product base and geographic markets, in addition to pursuing further representative arrangements and joint venture opportunities.

Further information on Appulse and its subsidiaries can be obtained through the Corporation’s website at www.appulsecorp.net and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Doug Baird, President, or Dennis Schmidt, CFO

Telephone: (403) 236-2883

Facsimile: (403) 279-3342

Email: dbaird@centrifuges.net



