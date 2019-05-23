Cornerstone Technologies, a Sonasoft (SSFT) Company, Awarded Contract Worth Nearly $270,000 from Fortune 600 Tech Company for Microsoft SQL Server Upgrade & Replication Services

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, CA, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT), a leader in innovative eDiscovery, artificial intelligence (AI), and business continuity solutions, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Cornerstone Technologies, has been awarded a contract worth nearly $270K from a Nasdaq listed Fortune 600 B2C tech company. Sonasoft will upgrade the client’s Microsoft SQL Servers from 2008 to the latest version and complete a database replication project. To accomplish the work order, Sonasoft will leverage SonaSQL and bring the client to the latest versions of Microsoft SQL Server.



SonaSQL is part of Sonasoft’s technological IP, and it allows enterprises to seamlessly perform backup, recovery, replication, and migration services to Microsoft SQL Servers.

“We are honored to win this enterprise client’s trust to upgrade and safeguard its Microsoft SQL environment,” said Frank Velasquez, CEO of Sonasoft. “We recognize that our client’s business knowledge and sensitive information are stored in these Microsoft databases and that this data has to be handled with care. Fortunately, we internally have the right tools to perform the job. Sonasoft’s SonaSQL is known for its backup, recovery, and replication functionality. SonaSQL can also be leveraged to upgrade Microsoft SQL Servers to the latest on-premise version, 2017, or to Microsoft’s Azure in the cloud. SonaSQL is an extremely versatile technological solution that will make this job a success. We certainly plan to leverage SonaSQL in future SQL Server contracts and have made it available again for IT professionals to use everywhere.”

“Sonasoft continues to grow and introduce new solutions in sectors where we fully own the IP,” said Mike Khanna, President of Sonasoft. “This is one of the many ways that the Company will leverage its IT services to introduce our software and platforms. As Frank, our CEO, has coined this as our ‘land and expand’ strategy. This helps build our customer base and gain reoccurring revenue for licenses and support. We are exceptionally pleased to reintroduce the updated SonaSQL into the market again. We have not found any product that can easily backup and replicate Microsoft SQL Servers with just a few clicks as SonaSQL can. We are taking pre-orders now and expect to release the full version later this quarter.”

Further updates from the Company and its enterprise information archiving (EIA), eDiscovery, business continuity, and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives can be expected as initiatives continue to progress.

About Sonasoft

Sonasoft Corporation is a publicly traded corporation and is listed on the OTCQB Markets under the trading symbol SSFT (OTCQB:SSFT). Sonasoft is an AI-first company and focuses on turning data into intelligence and solutions. Sonasoft’s key offerings and services are about preserving data through enterprise information archiving (EIA), backup & recovery, replication, and migrations. The Company then makes this data discoverable and achieves compliance through its eDiscovery solutions. Most significantly, Sonasoft transforms enterprises’ data into intelligent AI insights and creative solutions that increase ROI’s. In short, the Company offers a closed-loop cycle with data to ensure that enterprises preserve their data, find their data, and utilize their data to make the best business decisions possible.

The Company is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into the Company’s core business model, which includes enterprise-class archiving, eDiscovery, and business continuity software solutions for Microsoft Business Applications on Microsoft Windows platforms. Sonasoft’s signature products for eDiscovery tools, which include SonaVault 6.1 Enterprise Information Archiving and eDiscovery Software, as well as SonaVault Enterprise Information Archiving Appliances, deliver affordable enterprise-level functionality that exceeds compliance and ease-of-use requirements of large and medium-sized businesses, governments, school districts, organizations, and enterprises. The Company recently updated and relaunched SonaSQL. SonaSQL allows enterprises to easily perform backup, recovery, and replication services to Microsoft SQL Servers. SonaSQL also allows enterprises to seamlessly migrate to Microsoft Azure. The Company also launched SonaSecure, which protects systems from ransomware and other email-based threats as well as provides email continuity services. In addition, Sonasoft offers data export and migration services for competing archiving solutions. Sonasoft enterprise information archiving (EIA) and eDiscovery solutions have hundreds of deployments with an exceptionally high degree of customer satisfaction. Founded in 2003, the Company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Cornerstone Technologies (a Sonasoft Company)

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Cornerstone Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sonasoft Corp., is a leading provider of engineering services focused on messaging migrations, identity access management, the modern data center, and managed services solutions. Cornerstone Technologies plays a pivotal role in the transformation of their clients' IT environments. Cornerstone Technologies is a key partner to Microsoft, Dell/EMC, VMware, and TransVault, and the Company has built an impressive customer list across multiple verticals, which include retail, high tech, healthcare, public transportation, and financial services.

About Hotify (a Sonasoft Company)

Hotify is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The Company is the creator of the NuGene AI Platform, which can develop robust intelligence agents (bots) in minutes. NuGene’s agents can be applied to specific use cases across sectors and industries. These include identifying customer turnover in the retail sector, machine failure risk in manufacturing, sales forecast and demand with Fortune 500 companies, win-lose prediction within Salesforce opportunities, and accurate Q&A results with large online self-help centers.

Hotify has developed thousands of ready-to-use AI components as well as many proprietary algorithms as part of its platform. The Company has worldwide enterprise customers in multiple market segments.

The founders of Hotify have been developing the company and its AI technology internationally for a number of years, however Hotify Inc. was officially founded in the US in 2018 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company’s growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

