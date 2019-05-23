Hanweck Named Top Small Employer in New York State for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Best Companies to Work for in New York State awards are a distinctive program that evaluates and ranks the best places of employment based on employee satisfaction and engagement, as well as workplace practices and policies. Hanweck placed first out of 26 finalists in the small business category.

/EIN News/ -- “Winning this award three years running is a great honor for us,” said CEO and Founder, Gerald A. Hanweck, Jr. “It demonstrates that our employees value the collaborative and dynamic company culture we have worked so hard to foster and maintain as our business grows.”

Nicole Ojakian, Director of Human Resources at Hanweck, added, “To be recognized as the #1 Best Small Company to Work for in New York for the third year in a row is an achievement we are truly proud of. Our commitment to providing work-life balance and high-quality benefits is pivotal in maintaining our ‘employee first’ culture. We believe that dedication is what sets us apart from our competition.”

Hanweck’s growing team of professionals bring deep experience from leading financial institutions across a range of disciplines that include financial engineering, trading and market making, and risk management. Visit our Careers Page to learn more about joining our winning team!

The Best Companies to Work for in New York State awards is a partnership of the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, The Business Council of New York, Best Companies Group and BridgeTower Media. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York State program, including the entire list of winning companies, please visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com .

About Hanweck

Hanweck is the leading provider of real-time risk analytics on global derivatives markets focusing on the large-scale risk problems of banks, broker/dealers, hedge funds, central counterparties and exchanges — where the number of instruments and positions number in the millions. Hanweck delivers its risk analytics as a real-time service via API, dramatically simplifying integration with its customers’ risk architecture.

For more information, please visit www.hanweck.com or follow Hanweck on Twitter and LinkedIn .

