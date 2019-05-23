Cerner to Hold 2019 Shareholder Meeting on May 30

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) is hosting its Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 30, 2019. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. CT and a live audio webcast will be accessible via Cerner’s website in the Investor Relations section. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the meeting.



Details of the 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting are included in Cerner’s 2019 Proxy Statement, which was delivered to shareholders and is available on Cerner’s Proxy Materials webpage .

