Anvia Holdings Corporation – ANVV completes the Appointment of an Academic Council to provide Academic Leadership and Governance to its Education Services Portfolio.

“Our Education Services Portfolio consists of several registered training organisations located across Australia and in the Philippines. Anvia Holdings Corporation will benefit from the deep experience and leadership of our newly formed Academic Council to promote and execute our mission of making personal and business growth accessible and sustainable. We welcome our Academic Council Chairperson, Dr Elizabeth Valentine and Councillors Emeritus Professor Alan Underwood, Dr Taizan Chan with Dr Greg Timbrell as Secretary. The Academic Council will bring together our portfolio into a contemporary educational vehicle that will forge new paths in teaching and learning and provide optimum opportunities for our student cohorts” said Ali Kasa, President and CEO of Anvia.

Ex officio members will include James Kennett, Executive Director of Anvia Australia and Ali Kasa, President and CEO of Anvia.

The New Council Members

Dr Elizabeth (‘Lizzie’) Valentine – Council Chair

Dr Lizzie Valentine has significant experience across corporate learning and development and tertiary education as an independent director, skills’ council chairman, CEO, consultant and advisor. Dr Valentine is currently Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Massey University (NZ). She is also a tutor and research fellow (Victoria University (Wellington, NZ).

Her experience includes leading and applying ICT to corporate training and education (tertiary and vocational) and, is enhanced by her applied research into governing and leading information and technology transformation; and ICT in education and training. Prior to that, as CEO of two Industry Skills Councils (ITOs in New Zealand), Dr Valentine developed broad and deep experience of qualifications’ and curriculum development, framework registration, competency modelling, and complex industry engagement.

Most recently she has consulted in the area of digital transformation in education for the Ministry of Education (NZ) and for tertiary education providers. These assignments have all covered the strategy, engagement, business and change capability-building impacts of digital transformation. Lizzie is a frequent NZ and International speaker.

Lizzie holds a Doctor of Information Technology (QUT, Australia, 2016), an MBA (Henley, UK, 2002), and a Diploma of Business Studies from Massey University (Training and Development).

Emeritus Professor Alan Underwood – Councillor

Professor Underwood has more than fifty-years-experience in the computing industry. In addition, he brings over forty-years leadership experience in the university sector. For many years he was the Head of the School of Information Systems at the Queensland University of Queensland and acted and was the Dean of the Faculty of Information Technology for extended periods.

Professor Underwood is a past National President and Vice President of the Australian Computer Society (ACS). He was elected as a Fellow of the ACS in 1993 and Honorary Life Member in 1994.

In his capacity as a member of the ACS Membership Board he conducted numerous accreditations of IT courses in Australian universities. He authored the Core Body of Knowledge document used as the basis for accreditation of these courses and for establishing the skills (qualifications and experience) criteria for people contemplating migrating to Australia under the Migration Regulations 1994.

Alan served as the Assistant Secretary General of the South East Asian Regional Computer Confederation (SEARCC) (1992 –2001) and he was also a foundation member of SEARCC’s Special Regional Interest Group in Professional Standards and the Chair of the Special Regional Interest Group in Software Engineering Education and Practice. In 1994 Professor Underwood was appointed to the Australian Privacy Advisory Committee for a three-year term by the Governor-General of Australia.

Dr Taizan Chan – Councillor

Dr. Taizan Chan is the director of research and education analytics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). He leads a team of data scientists and analysts to provide reporting, analytics, and analytical solutions to senior leaders and other stakeholders at the university across various domains, including research performance, HR, Finance, university endowments, and admissions. Prior to joining NUS in 2016, he was the academic director of learning and teaching and course coordinator at the School of Information Systems at the Queensland University of Technology. He has published academic papers in technology education, computer science, business and technology, and consulted for several organizations in software development and analytics.

Dr Greg Timbrell - Council Secretary

Dr Greg is an IT industry professional with over 35 years’ experience. After a career in technology consulting in Price Waterhouse and government executive positions, he completed a PhD in Information Systems at Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and has spent the last 20 years as an academic, where he has won multiple teaching awards. He is currently a Director of Teaching and Learning at QUT and Dean of Studies of the Education Services Portfolio of Anvia Holdings Corporation. Dr Timbrell is a member of the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency Register of Experts and consults to other universities in technology and business curriculum. He is the author of Information Systems Consulting (Blurb Publishing) and has co-authored dozens of international research papers across a wide range of technology topics.

About Anvia Holdings Corporation

Anvia Holdings Corporation is a global technology and education service company. The company is established with the mission to make potential growth accessible and sustainable. Anvia Holdings Corporation trades on the OTCQB under the symbol ANVV.

For further information, please visit www.anviaholdings.com

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Anvia Holdings Corporation

Contact: support@anviaholdings.com

Phone: 323 713 3244

