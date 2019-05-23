Dispatch of a Special Envoy of the Prime Minister to the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of the Republic of South Africa

Following the result of the General Election of the Republic of South Africa on 8 May, the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony for H.E. Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa will be held on May 25.

Considering the importance of the bilateral relationship between Japan and the Republic of South Africa, the Government of Japan has decided to dispatch Mr. Yoshihiro Seki, Member of the House of Representatives and State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, as Special Envoy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to attend the ceremony.

With this dispatch, Japan wishes to offer its congratulations on the re-election of President Ramaphosa and further promote the cordial and cooperative relationship between Japan and the Republic of South Africa.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.