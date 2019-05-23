Dolby Atmos Music – Experience Music Like Never Before

Dolby and Universal Music Group work together to bring new music experiences to recording artists and fans



Capitol Studios - Studio C, the world’s premier recording and mixing facility specially outfitted for Dolby Atmos Music. (Photo credit: Courtesy of Capitol Studios)



Dolby Atmos Music empowers artists and producers to create three-dimensional soundscapes in an object-based mixing environment, allowing them to fill the room with instruments and vocals.





/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), the leader in immersive audio and video entertainment technology, is providing recording artists with a new way to express themselves and deliver exciting new experiences to fans with Dolby Atmos Music.

In a landmark partnership, Dolby and Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, are working together to bring this immersive music experience to artists and fans around the world.

Dolby and UMG are unlocking new dimensions of music appreciation by creating thousands of songs transformed in Dolby Atmos from a diverse list of artists across a wide range of genres, from hip-hop, pop, and rock through jazz and classical music.

Dolby Atmos Music empowers artists and producers to create three-dimensional soundscapes in an object-based mixing environment, allowing them to fill the room with instruments and vocals; giving songs space, clarity, and depth like never before.

“This is a completely new way to create and experience music, freeing artists to be more expressive and experimental with their recordings,” said Todd Pendleton, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby Atmos Music envelops the listener, bringing you inside the music and creating a visceral ‘wow.’”

“UMG and Dolby are fundamentally expanding how we experience music,” said Michael Frey, UMG’s President of Operations, Global Studios and Technologies. “Artists will be able to share their music directly as intended and created in the studio. Dolby Atmos Music gives artists the power and creative freedom to express their story like never before.”

Dolby Atmos is integrated at UMG’s iconic studios, including: Capitol Records Studios in Hollywood, Abbey Road Studios in London, and Berry Hill Studios in Nashville. UMG labels around the world are all working on creating immersive music content in Dolby Atmos. To find out more about Dolby Atmos Music, visit Dolby.com/AtmosMusic.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – with Dolby Cinema , Dolby Vision , Dolby Atmos , Dolby Voice , Dolby Dimension , and Dolby Audio – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

Dolby Atmos immersive mixing tools are integrated with artists’ favorite toolsets and all major digital audio workstations and platforms, including Pro Tools®, Logic®, and Ableton®, giving artists the freedom to bring their inspiration to life.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company. Find out more at: http://www.universalmusic.com .

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Dimension, Dolby Vision, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Bowcock

jennifer.bowcock@dolby.com

+1-408-768-8221



Rachel Lowery

rachel.lowery@dolby.com

+1-714-496-3816



Andy Fixmer

andy.fixmer@umusic.com

+1-310-865-0132

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84a13ba1-93d1-4686-a7ec-1f385177bd1e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e6e3fd2-ee6c-47c2-8bfd-c0d6b3b5972d



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.