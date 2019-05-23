Global Monovaccine (Epstein - Barr virus) Market Potential is estimated to be US$ 2.0 Billion

SEATTLE, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the Global monovaccine (Epstein - Barr virus) market potential was estimated to be US$ 2.0 Billion

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Monovaccine (Epstein - Barr virus) Market:

Initiatives from several organizations for development of novel monovaccines (Epstein - Barr virus) are expected to spur interest of key players to invest in R&D activities.

For instance, in March 2017, Cancer Research U.K. completed its phase 1b of clinical trials of Modified Vaccine Ankara (MVA-EBNA1/LMP2) vaccine. It is being used to treat nasopharyngeal cancer patients with positive Epstein-Barr virus infection.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2002

In January 2019, researchers and scientists from the German Cancer Research Center developed a new strategy for a vaccine that targets different EBV virus life phases and has potential to provide effective protection against EBV infection.

Furthermore, various organizations are involved in granting funding to various universities for development of novel Epstein - Barr virus vaccine. Such funding and investments are expected to support the research and development of vaccines, thereby resulting in the development of novel Epstein - Barr virus vaccine in the near future.

For instance, in 2017, University of Kansas School of Engineering and School of Pharmacy received US$ 1.8 million, five-year grant form National Institutes of Health (NIH) for conducting research to develop an effective vaccine for EBV.

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/mono-vaccines-epstein-barr-virus-market-2002

Key Market Takeaways:

Currently, there is no approved monovaccines in any region. However, various universities are involved in robust research and development activities for monovaccines.

High prevalence of Epstein - Barr virus infections is expected to rise demand for its vaccine in future. For instance, according to the study published by Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, in 2018, Epstein-Barr virus is a very common virus in the U.S. and other developed regions.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to be a potential market for nasopharyngeal cancer vaccine as the prevalence of nasopharyngeal cancer is high in Asia Pacific. For instance, American Cancer Society, nasopharyngeal cancer is more common in several regions of South Asia, Middle East, and North Africa. In some parts of China, there are as many as 21 cases per 100,000 people.

Emerging economies are expected to be more potential regions for vaccine as the chances of infection with EBV is high in emerging economies. For instance, according to the study published by Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, in 2018, around 90% of the population becomes infected by EBV virus age 20. In emerging economies, 90% of people are infected by age of 2 years.

Currently, there is no approved EBV vaccine in the market. Various barriers in the development and gaining approval for ECV vaccines is expected to be a major factor negatively effecting the market growth.

Universities and organizations involved in development of monovaccines (Epstein - Barr virus) includes Cancer Research UK, National Institutes of Health, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Genocea Biosciences, Inc., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, German Cancer Research Institute, and University of Minnesota.

Purchase this exclusive Business Report now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2002

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us: Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.