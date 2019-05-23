Cresval Provides Update with 2019 Exploration Plans

VANCOUVER British Columbia, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval”) (CRV: TSX-V) provides an update on its exploration plans for the 100%-owned New Raven gold/silver prospect and 100%-owned Mike copper porphyry prospect. Both properties are located in the Lillooet Mining Division in southwest British Columbia.



The focus for each property is to conduct additional surface work to further define targets for drilling later this year.

New Raven Gold/Silver Prospect

Additional soil sampling at New Raven in late 2018 enhanced the NNW-SSE striking gold zone and confirmed the presence of a parallel flanking silver zone. The work extended the gold zone further north towards the recently discovered Pallas occurrence. In total, the New Raven Trend now has indications of gold mineralization along 2.7 km of strike. Host rocks are altered greenstones termed listwanites. Overall, the geological setting is similar to that hosting the Bralone-Pioneer mine 45 miles to the northwest which produced 12.6 m tons of ore at a grade of 9.3 g/t gold. Altogether, Cresval’s field work has located six strong gold occurrences over approximately 600 meters of strike at the southern end of the New Raven trend. Assay results from grab and channel samples collected at these occurrences ranged between 0.44 g/t and 106 g/t gold.

Planned early field work at New Raven will extend sampling and alteration mapping within the trend as well as selecting the most promising of existing targets for diamond drilling.

Mike Copper Porphyry Prospect

Early field work at the Mike prospect will concentrate on two areas of strong copper soil anomalies that adjoin a post mineral basaltic cap. The Russnor soil copper anomaly on the east margin of the basalt lies west of old workings with copper associated with an intrusive breccia where drilling intersected 0.3 % copper over 36.6 metres. A coincident airborne radiometric anomaly with a signature of potassic alteration, a feature of productive parts of porphyry copper systems, further enhances this area as a prime drill target. Similarly, the widespread copper-gold soil anomaly at the Windy Copper showing on the north side of the basalt cap is now to be more intensely prospected and soil sampled.

In both areas detailed ground geophysics is planned to assist identification of altered areas that, together with strongly anomalous soil copper and radiometric potassic signatures, become primary drill targets.

Jean Pautler, P. Geo., a qualified person within the context of National Instrument (NI) 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical data in this document.

About Cresval

Cresval Capital Corp. is a junior precious metals and copper exploration company actively involved in three 100% owned projects situated near the productive Bralorne Gold camp in southwestern British Columbia.

