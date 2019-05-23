Acer Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWTON, Mass., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Acer’s management team will provide a corporate overview at upcoming investor conferences in June, including: the William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference, the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference, and the Raymond James Life Sciences & MedTech Conference.



Acer Conference Presentation Details:

Conference: William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 Time: 1:20 pm Central Time Location: Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago Conference: Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019 Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time Location: Grand Hyatt New York, New York Conference: Raymond James Life Sciences & MedTech Conference Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019 Time: 8:35 am Eastern Time Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York

A webcast and replay of each presentation can be found in the “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s website or can be accessed via this link .

Acer, headquartered in Newton, MA, is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Acer’s pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation; ACER-001 (a fully taste-masked, immediate release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD); and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders. Acer’s product candidates are believed to present a comparatively de-risked profile, having one or more of a favorable safety profile, clinical proof-of-concept data, mechanistic differentiation and an accelerated path for development, which may include utilizing expedited programs (e.g. Priority Review) established by the FDA and/or using the regulatory pathway established under section 505(b)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) that allows an applicant to rely at least in part on third-party data for approval, which may expedite the preparation, submission and approval of a marketing application.

Disclosure notice: EDSIVO™ is an investigational drug candidate that has not been approved by the FDA for any indication.

For more information, visit www.acertx.com .

