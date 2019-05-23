There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,492 in the last 365 days.

Acer Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWTON, Mass., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Acer’s management team will provide a corporate overview at upcoming investor conferences in June, including: the William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference, the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference, and the Raymond James Life Sciences & MedTech Conference.

Acer Conference Presentation Details:

Conference: William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Time: 1:20 pm Central Time
Location: Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago
   
Conference: Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019
Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time
Location: Grand Hyatt New York, New York
   
Conference: Raymond James Life Sciences & MedTech Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Time: 8:35 am Eastern Time
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York

A webcast and replay of each presentation can be found in the “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s website or can be accessed via this link.

/EIN News/ -- About Acer Therapeutics

Acer, headquartered in Newton, MA, is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Acer’s pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation; ACER-001 (a fully taste-masked, immediate release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD); and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders. Acer’s product candidates are believed to present a comparatively de-risked profile, having one or more of a favorable safety profile, clinical proof-of-concept data, mechanistic differentiation and an accelerated path for development, which may include utilizing expedited programs (e.g. Priority Review) established by the FDA and/or using the regulatory pathway established under section 505(b)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) that allows an applicant to rely at least in part on third-party data for approval, which may expedite the preparation, submission and approval of a marketing application.

Disclosure notice: EDSIVO™ is an investigational drug candidate that has not been approved by the FDA for any indication.

For more information, visit www.acertx.com.

Investor Contacts:
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
Ph: 617-535-7743
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Jim DeNike
Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Ph: 844-902-6100
jdenike@acertx.com

 

ACER.png

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.