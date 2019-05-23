Amyris Teams Up with Model and Businesswoman Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as Brand Partner for its Pipette Baby Brand

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS), a leader in the development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today announced that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the British supermodel, designer, businesswoman, and mother, is joining Amyris’s Pipette baby brand as its new brand partner to drive awareness and sales. Huntington-Whiteley will also serve on Pipette’s advisory board to help guide the brand to meet the needs of parents through clean, effective, and sustainable baby care products.



/EIN News/ -- Pipette will officially launch in August 2019 and is expected to be available at large online and brick-and-mortar mass retailers. The brand exemplifies Amyris’s commitment to providing sustainable ingredients and products that are better for people and better for the planet with No Compromise™ in product performance.

Huntington-Whiteley is passionate about taking care of herself and her skin with responsible, healthy products — and, in turn, taking care of her almost two-year-old son Jack with baby care products that are free of harmful chemicals. Pipette will deliver on a line of skincare that is free of toxins, dyes, sulfates, talc, mineral oil (a byproduct of petroleum), parabens, phthalates and artificial fragrances that have been historically used in numerous other commercially available and leading baby care products.

“Rosie’s passion and mindfulness are evident in everything she does to support good health for herself, her baby, and the planet,” said Caroline Hadfield, President of Pipette. “She truly embodies the spirit of busy moms who want the best for their children, and we are thrilled to have her as our new brand partner. With Pipette, parents will no longer have to use highly questionable products on their baby’s skin that, in some cases, virtually amount to putting petroleum on their child. Consumers deserve better, and we will deliver.”

“I’m very pleased to support the Pipette brand mission of giving parents greater choice when it comes to caring for their loved ones,” said Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. “Pipette is responding to the needs of parents who increasingly refuse to buy products that are harmful to them, their children, and our environment.”

About Pipette

Pipette is a clean baby brand with a mission to give every child the best start. We serve parents who strive to raise more conscious individuals while leaving behind a better planet for their children.

With the same passion for a cleaner future that led our scientists to ban over 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients from our labs, we’ve made protecting babies our goal by only using the most necessary ingredients from the purest sources. With the most stringent standards of testing and safety, we create the highest quality clean formulations using an eco-sustainable system.

Because we believe that when we make it easy for parents to take care of their little ones, we are taking care of the future and our planet.

About Amyris

Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world’s leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise™ products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

