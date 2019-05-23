AgEagle to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

NEODESHA, Kan, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry leading provider of advanced aerial imagery, data collection and analytic solutions for the sustainable agriculture, precision farming and urban green management markets, has been invited to present at the 2019 LD Micro Invitational, which is being held June 4-5, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.



AgEagle management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 4 at 8:40 A.M. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be made available via the investors section of the Company’s website at https://www.ageagle.com/presentations .

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with AgEagle management, please contact your LD Micro representative or AgEagle’s investor relations team at UAVS@gatewayir.com .

About AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

Founded in 2010 and based in Neodesha, Kansas, AgEagle was created to pioneer, innovate and advance aerial imaging data collection and analytics technologies capable of addressing the impending food and environmental sustainability crises that threaten our planet. The Company's daily efforts are focused on delivering the metrics, tools and strategies necessary to define and implement intelligent sustainability, precision farming and urban green monitoring and maintenance solutions that solve important problems. More specifically, AgEagle designs, produces, distributes and supports advanced small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones) supported and enabled by leading-edge aerial imagery and data collection and analytics solutions. For more information, please visit www.ageagle.com .

/EIN News/ -- Contacts:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

Sean Mansouri

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: UAVS@gatewayir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.