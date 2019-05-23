EXL Appoints Sonila Pokharia as Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced it has appointed Sonila Pokharia as the company’s Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer (CCO).



/EIN News/ -- “As our service offerings become more complex, our digital offerings expand and regulatory environments intensify, we are ensuring that our compliance and ethics programs continue to lead the market,” said Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and CEO, EXL. “Integrity is a core value of our company. The creation of an independent Compliance and Ethics Function, with Sonila at its helm, will help us move forward with confidence in an increasingly digitized world.”

In this role, Pokharia will be responsible for spearheading a world class Compliance and Ethics program, with an emphasis on fraud prevention, risk management, internal complaints processes, and ethical behavior. In addition to the governance frameworks, auditing procedures and remediation processes, Pokharia will provide strategic direction to EXL’s Board of Directors and business leadership on the company’s compliance efforts.

“I look forward to driving the crucial dual mandate of Compliance and Ethics at EXL,” Pokharia said. “Compliance plays a vital role, not only within our company but also within our clients, who operate in highly regulated industries. Similarly, a strong ethical foundation speaks directly to how we partner with our clients and employees.”

Pokharia brings significant operational compliance experience to this role. Joining EXL in 2001, Pokharia most recently led service delivery for EXL’s Life and Annuities business where she made significant contributions to strengthening capabilities and growing revenue. In addition to managing key client relationships, she was also instrumental in establishing service delivery centers in Manila, Philippines and Richmond, VA.

Pokharia holds a Masters in Economics from Jodhpur University, India.

About EXL

EXL (EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. Our delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Digital EXLerator Framework™, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, we look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. Headquartered in New York, New York, EXL has more than 29,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia (primarily India and Philippines), South America, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

Media Contact: Michael Sherrill Vice President Marketing 646-419-0778 michael.sherrill@exlservice.com Investor contact: Steven N. Barlow Vice President Investor Relations 212-624-5913 steven.barlow@exlservice.com



