Continuous Innovation on Calix AXOS Places the Subscriber First for Service Providers

Upgraded software and enablement services dramatically simplify subscriber provisioning and service management to enhance subscriber experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced a host of enhancements for the AXOS platform that simplify operational infrastructure, capabilities, and processes. These enhancements further streamline a platform that already enables communication service providers (CSPs) to eliminate up to 75 percent of process steps and deliver top quality services to their subscribers. In addition to these AXOS platform upgrades, Calix Professional Services has updated its packaged offering specifically for customers deploying the AXOS SMx Services Management Connector . The AXOS SMx Deployment Service provides CSPs with AXOS network design, turn up, testing, and deployment, along with orientation on service configuration and subscriber provisioning using the SMx Connector. With this service, CSPs dramatically accelerate their ability to not only deploy their AXOS network, but also to install, turn up, and run SMx capabilities quickly and easily.



“The ability to streamline and automate all of the functions related to subscriber provisioning and services management are critical to the timely deployment of subscriber services,” said Teresa Mastrangelo, principal analyst of Broadbandtrends. “Embracing a software defined architecture like AXOS can dramatically simplify operations, from the data center edge to the subscriber edge to keep the focus on the subscriber experience.”

This latest AXOS software release includes several key enhancements focused on putting the subscriber at the forefront. Here are four key highlights:

Subscriber Profile Creation : allows network architects to create a single source of information in the CLI and synchronize to the GUI to ensure continuity with operations

Services Profile Management : establishes a common profile for services across an entire network, even in regions that would normally have separate SIP servers, providing the ability to change service provisioning across groups of subscribers simultaneously

Simplified Subscriber and Services Inventory Reporting : enables CSPs to perform subscriber analytics and generate inventory management reports, providing increased visibility into subscriber bandwidth usage patterns

Auto-Select ONT: streamlines subscriber service delivery by auto-selecting the subscriber's associated ONT, ensuring an accelerated, more seamless service provisioning experience

“These AXOS software upgrades deliver critical functionality for service providers who are growing rapidly and need to differentiate by continuously improving the subscriber experience,” said Shane Eleniak, SVP of platforms for Calix. “When combined with our Professional Services, these innovative CSPs ensure that they have the right expertise and the tools to accelerate the delivery of an optimized subscriber experience – from service fulfillment through to assurance and billing.”

For more information on simplifying operations with AXOS, download the solution brief entitled “Accelerate Your Time to Revenue By Simplifying Your OSS/BSS Integration with AXOS.”

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Press Inquiries:

Dale Legaspi

408-474-0056

dale.legaspi@calix.com

