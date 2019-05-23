BEMG Aiming to Significantly Bolster Revenues and Market Share by Attending The Mortgage Bankers Association National Secondary Market Conference & Expo At The New York Marriot Marquis May 19th, 2019 Through May 22nd, 2019

SUNRISE, Fla., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Music Group Inc. (OTC PINK: BEMG), through its operating subsidiary Get Credit Healthy, Inc. ( www.getcredithealthy.com ), an industry leading fintech company with an award-winning technology platform which simultaneously maximizes business opportunities for national lending partners while providing consumers with needed resources to improve their financial well-being, announced its attendance at The Mortgage Bankers Association (“MBA”) National Secondary Market Conference & Expo at The New York Marriot Marquis May 19th 2019 through May 22nd 2019 to increase revenues, market share and network.



MBA's National Secondary Market Conference & Expo 2019 is designed for industry leaders and decision makers from residential and capital markets, including CEOs and senior-level executives, mortgage investors, investment bankers, rating agency professionals, risk managers, mortgage lenders, mortgage insurers, FHLB members, regulators, REITs, wholesale, correspondent and retail production executives, buyers and sellers of distressed assets, mortgage brokers and warehouse lenders.

“The MBA Secondary Market Conference was extremely successful and helped solidify our strategic direction of working with and providing award-winning Fintech to leading financial institutions and Non-profits who work directly with credit challenged individuals,” stated Elizabeth Karwowski, Chief Executive Officer of BEMG, subsidiary Get Credit Healthy.”

ABOUT THE MORTGAGE BANKERS ASSOCIATION (“MBA”)

The Mortgage Bankers Association (“MBA”) is the leading advocate for the real estate finance industry. The MBA represents and serves its members through a comprehensive array of capabilities and tools that enable members to successfully deliver fair, sustainable and responsible real estate financing within ever-changing business environments. For further information, see https://www.mba.org/ .

ABOUT BEMG

BEMG, through its operating subsidiary Get Credit Healthy ( www.getcredithealthy.com ), utilizes its proprietary processes, platform, and software to integrate with lenders to make it easier to recapture leads. Developed for and by those with extensive experience in the mortgage industry, Get Credit Healthy's platform has already facilitated over $200 million in new loan opportunities.



Get Credit Healthy has showed sustained growth over the past three years and shows no signs of slowing down. Get Credit Healthy is working to increase its network of partners and is looking forward to a very promising future. Please visit the company website at www.betamusicgroup.net ; twitter at www.twitter.com/bemg12 and financial information can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BEMG/profile .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Dan Oran, CEO

Beta Music Group, Inc.

8411 West Oakland Park Blvd.

Suite 201

Sunrise, FL 33351

info@betamusicgroup.net

SOURCE:

Beta Music Group Inc.

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.