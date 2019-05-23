Global Ice Cream Market Database 2010-2017 & Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ice Cream: Global Intelligence Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



IC Ice cream is a global intelligence database on retail Ice cream products that offers robust countries and categories data. It is a Cost-effective database saving purchase of 52 country reports separately. It Covers 13 year of comparable data with 5 year forecasts including value sales, volume sales and distribution channel sales.



Market Scope

Overall Ice cream products market data, volume and value analytics with growth trend (2010-2023).

Distribution channel sales data from 2010-2017

Additional information includes - GDP, per capita consumption, per capita expenditure, economic parameters, population, inflation- food inflation and overall inflation and country currency exchange rates

This Research Data involves study of Ice cream Sector across 6 regions, covering 52 major countries which occupies more than 85% of the global market. Database consist of more than 75,000 data points for the period 2010-2023. Below mentioned 4 broad categories are covered in the market that covers various segments, Category definitions and segment definitions.

Artisanal ice cream

Impulse ice cream

Take - Home ice cream

Frozen yogurt

Market Overview



The global Ice cream Market is expected to reach USD 84.2 billion by 2023, witnessing a healthy CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The global Ice cream volume sale has surpassed 11021 million Kg in 2017, with Take-Home Ice Cream accounting for the largest category. The global Ice cream market recorded a steady volume growth during the past five years. Asia-Pacific remains the largest market for ice cream globally which is primarily driven by China.



Impulse Ice Cream Continue to Dominate



Impulse ice cream accounts for the largest share of the market with dairy-based single serve dominates the sales. Asia-Pacific remains the largest market for impulse ice cream retail sales which is strongly driven by China. Take home ice cream recorded a steady growth in Middle-East & Africa witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is another fastest growing region recorded an increase of 24.2% in the sales during 2012-2017. Frozen yogurt retail sale is expected to gain a positive growth after a flat sale for past five years. Dairy-based Take-home ice cream multipacks recorded a healthy CAGR during 2012-2017 while water-based take-home ice cream is witnessing a flat sale. The volume sale of single-serve ice cream is witnessing fierce competition from dairy-based bulk ice cream.



Frozen Yogurt Declining in North America



Frozen yogurt recorded a negative historical CAGR of 2.9% during 201-2017 in North America which is the largest market globally. Declining sales of frozen yogurt in the US has severely affected the global market growth despite recording a positive growth in other countries. Impulse ice cream is also witnessing a flat increase in North America which is expected to reach 358 million Kg by 2023. Artisanal Ice cream retail sales are observing the faster growth rate in Asia-Pacific is the largest market.



