Recruiter.com Implements Genesys Talent’s Artificial Intelligence and Candidate Sourcing Technology

HOUSTON, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc . (“Recruiter.com” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading platform connecting recruiters and employers, today announced the implementation of Genesys Talent, LLC’s MatchList, an innovative candidate matching and sourcing technology. Recruiter.com will use the MatchList technology to accelerate recruiting efforts and support its network of independent recruiters. As part of the partnership with Genesys Talent, Recruiter.com will provide matched, interested, and available candidates to their recruiting community.



/EIN News/ -- “Layering onto our existing platform this artificial intelligence and candidate sourcing technology will serve as a terrific asset in raising the caliber and effectiveness of our ongoing efforts to supply recruiters and employers with competitive services and products that deliver high-performance results,” said Miles Jennings, CEO of Recruiter.com. “We look forward to integrating this strong addition into our repertoire and are confident it will assist us in our mission to create a thriving space of independent recruiters and clients.”

“We are enthusiastic to continue this partnership and build targeted, robust and engaged talent pools to facilitate Recruiter.com’s expanding recruitment efforts,” says Carla Tibbitts, CEO of Genesys Talent. “We are certain the talent provided through the platform will help in strengthening Recruiter.com so that it can best serve its community of recruiters and employers while Genesys Talent serves the needs of the candidates.”

About Genesys Talent

With decades of recruiting process and technology experience under their belts, the founders of Genesys Talent set out to change the way job seekers connect with the organizations that need them. To create an exceptional, high-value experience for both sides of the recruiting equation, Genesys Talent focuses primarily on technology, online marketplaces, and the wholesale reinvention of existing recruiting methods when necessary. By taking a constructively critical look at what works and what doesn’t in the recruiting space, Genesys Talent has built enhanced processes in a cloud-based technology that brings together workers and employers while unleashing a whole new spectrum of opportunities to reimagine talent.



Visit https://genesystalent.com or follow Genesys Talent on Twitter: @GenesysTalent

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. is a leading platform connecting recruiters and employers. Recruiter.com pairs enterprises with the most extensive network of recruiters to drive the hiring of top talent faster and smarter. Recruiter.com offers recruiters SHRM certified recruitment training and independent earning opportunity. Recruiter.com was voted “Top Tech Company to Watch” by the CT Tech Council, cited as one of the “Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites” by Forbes, and listed by Inc. as one of the “9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent.”

Please visit https://www.recruiter.com or the following social media channels for more information.

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding increased future liquidity of its common stock and broadening of its shareholder base, and the Company’s ability to meet the listing requirements of a national securities exchange. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about the future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the condition of the equity markets in general and for microcap companies in particular, the Company’s ability to complete a financing to meet the required shareholder equity threshold, a lack of growth in the U.S. market for technology-enabled recruitment services and the Company’s inability to successfully integrate Recruiter.com and the assets acquired from Genesys into the Company and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Phone: (866) 862-2979

Genesys Talent, LLC

Phone: (888) 579-0714



Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Phone: (212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.