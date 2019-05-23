Element Critical Rolls Out New Web Presence

Company Core Value Emphasizes “Hybrid Infrastructure Solutions Designed to Grow at the Pace of Your Business”

TYSONS, Va., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Critical, a leading provider of data center and IT infrastructure services driven by customer-centric solutions engineering expertise, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned and rebranded website at www.elementcritical.com .



Created with the user experience in mind, the new website provides a highly visual, intuitive interface, improved functionality and concise content focused on the needs of its customers, partners, employees, and all who want to access essential information about the data center industry and Element Critical’s expanding product and service offering.





The new website is updated in real-time with insightful thought leadership articles, educational information, company news, product details, and events. Visitors to the new site will be informed of the latest happenings at Element Critical and stay up-to-date with relevant industry specific topics through a variety of resources available.

The enhanced branding reflects the direction of the company and comes following the announcement of Wayne Dietrich joining the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

“Our expanding leadership team features proven industry leaders who are in lock step agreement in their commitment to establish Element Critical as a new, innovative and trusted provider of data center and hybrid IT solutions,” said Dietrich. "The new website and branding is a critical first impression that reflects our team's vision and goals."

Central to the new web presence is information about Element Critical’s core business benefits of highly flexible, scalable and secure colocation and hybrid cloud and connectivity solutions.

“We are excited to launch the new website and believe it will serve as a useful, educational portal for customers, partners, media and other stakeholders to better understand the data center industry and Element Critical’s position as a new provider with compelling hybrid infrastructure solutions,” says Jim Holben, Director of Marketing, Element Critical. “Our website is our virtual storefront and we want visitors to have an informative, engaging user experience.”

About Element Critical

Element Critical is a leading provider of tailored data center and IT infrastructure services backed by solutions engineering expertise. With data centers in Silicon Valley, Chicago, and Northern Virginia, Element Critical’s Tier III hybrid IT-ready facilities are carrier-neutral, network-rich, concurrently maintainable and available in a variety of deployment sizes and densities. Element Critical cares as much about the people we serve as the servers we house. We offer a data center experience that brings solutions engineering and customer service out of the shadows and into the spotlight. For more information, visit www.elementcritical.com or contact sales@elementcritical.com .

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Carter Cromley

(703) 861-7245

ccromley@elementcritical.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/elementcrit

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6406993727172210688

Facebook: https://business.facebook.com/elementcritical/posts/1992229524121569

