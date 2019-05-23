OrgHarvest Launches Reg A+ on TruCrowd’s Cannabis Focused Funding Portal Fundanna.com

/EIN News/ -- OrgHarvest Inc. is the First Cannabis Cultivation Company To Complete Qualification Process for Reg A+; First Reg A+ Campaign Launched on a TruCrowd Portal



Chicago, IL, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- TruCrowd, Inc. (“TruCrowd”), a crowdfunding-based investment platform and one of only a few FINRA-registered crowdfunding portals in the U.S., announced today that its cannabis-focused equity crowdfunding portal, Fundanna (“Fundanna.com”), is hosting its first Reg A+, for what appears to also be, according to a statement made by Mr. Adesso of Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP, the first cannabis cultivation company to complete the Reg A+ qualification process – OrgHarvest, Inc. (OTC – ORGH); qualifying for a REG A Tier 1 for $20M.

“While this is not an equity crowdfunding offering, nor a campaign directly launched or supported by TruCrowd, Inc., it is still exciting to see one of our industry-specific portals leveraged for a Reg A+ offering,” stated Vincent Petrescu, President of TruCrowd, Inc. “Especially when this offering is reported by OrgHarvest to be, the first such offering made by a cannabis cultivation company.”

TruCrowd does not launch, run, organize or otherwise offer Reg A+ directly. The OrgHarvest Reg A+ offering has been facilitated by TruCrowd Services LLC., a third-party Marketing Services Firm, co-founded by Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (“DigitalAMN” (OTCMKTS: DATI)). TruCrowd Services, LLC., focuses on marketing Regulation A (Reg. A+) and Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) for startup and development-stage issuers listed on funding portals operated by companies such as StartEngine, Republic, TruCrowd and WeFunder, etc. Marketing firms like TruCrowd Services, LLC., are engaged by issuers such as OrgHarvest, who then turn to portal operators such as TruCrowd for access to ‘the crowd.’

Mr. Petrescu concluded, “As the first and currently only cannabis-focused equity crowdfunding portal operating, opportunities like this continue to increase the overall visibility of Fundanna.com. While I may not know what the future of Reg A+ holds for TruCrowd, with new listings continually onboarded for Reg. CF offerings, I am excited about the future of TruCrowd and our family of equity crowdfunding portals.”

ABOUT TruCrowd, Inc. (owner and operator of truCrowd.com)

Located in the heart of the financial district of downtown Chicago, TruCrowd is a FINRA member equity crowdfunding portal operating under Regulation Crowdfunding (Title III of JOBS ACT); connecting startups and emerging businesses with non-accredited and accredited investors. Built on the belief that not all businesses and investors are alike, we pride ourselves on delivering a personalized and professional funding experience through industry-leading technology.

Website: www.truCrowd.com

ABOUT Fundanna (Fundanna.com)

Fundanna.com (www.Fundanna.com), is a cannabis-focused, FINRA member equity crowdfunding portal that is owned and operated by TruCrowd, Inc, under Regulation Crowdfunding (Title III of JOBS ACT). Fundanna.com is one of several industry-specific equity crowdfunding portals within TruCrowd’s family of funding portals.

Website: https://www.fundanna.com/

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking.

Contact truCrowd Public Relations (847) 873-5335 vp@truCrowd.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.