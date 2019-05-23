Impact of RJio on the Indian Enterprise Telecom Market, 2019 Report - RJio will be a Game Changer and will Cause the Next Wave of Disruption in the Market
The Indian enterprise telecom market is seeing a paradigm shift from a commodity-oriented model to a service-oriented one, and this is happening across all services. The need of the hour is a cohesive value proposition that will tie telecom needs together with the desired business outcome and the growth mandate. Large enterprises are making significant investments in telecom and cloud services as they are looking to simplify their business operations, enhance workforce productivity, and achieve business excellence. Telecom providers must be proactive in terms of developing SMB-specific solutions and SMB-specific cloud offerings.
Reliance Jio (RJio) disrupted the telecom industry with its aggressive pricing. its entry led to mergers and acquisitions, with a few participants also making an exit. In addition, telcos experienced customer churn in the consumer segment as RJio offered unlimited plans when it entered the market (first 3 months); ARPUs were also impacted significantly. RJio has also entered the enterprise mobile services segment and will start offering other enterprise telecom services soon.
RJio is focused on industrial hubs operated by the government. Government organisations and PSUs are also moving toward cloud adoption and are transforming themselves digitally. RJio has joined the race to provide cloud services to the government. It is also focused on smart city projects and actively participates in bids and tenders for the same.
Research Highlights
This growth insight analyzes RJio's impact on the Indian enterprise telecom market and discusses the potential it holds in this space. A well-tested step-by-step research methodology has been followed - an ideal mix of primary and secondary research - and this will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of current and future impact of the company on the market.
The study showcases the current enterprise telecom market and offers an overview of RJio, with a glimpse of its impact on the consumer market. The company is yet to enter the enterprise telecom market, hence, potential impact is covered. Finally, growth opportunities and recommendations for vendors are discussed.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current state of the Indian enterprise telecom market?
- What enterprise products does RJio have in the pipeline?
- What has RJio forced incumbents to do?
- What is the likely impact of RJio when it enters the enterprise telecom space?
- What are the recommendations for telcos?
- What are the areas of investment for telcos to compete against RJio?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
2. Indian Enterprise Telecom Market
- Scope
- Current Enterprise Telecom Market Trends
- Product Categories in the Enterprise Telecom Market
- Evolving Competitor Landscape
- Horizontal and Vertical Segments
3. RJio Overview
- Company Overview
- Future Offerings
- State of Enterprise Products/Enterprise Product Offerings
- Success Factors - Analyst View
- Partnerships
- Innovation
4. Consumer Mobile Services Market
- Impact on the Consumer Mobile Services Market
- Impact on Call Rate, MOU, and ARPU
- Impact on Consumer Mobile Subscriber Base
- Impact on Voice and Data Contribution
- What has RJio Forced Incumbents to Do?
- RJio's Market Entry Impact
- Consolidation Led by RJio
- What Differentiates RJio from its Peers?
5. RJio - Impact on the Enterprise Telecom Market
- Impact on the Overall Market
6. Enterprise Mobile Services
- Impact of RJio on Enterprise Mobile Services - Summary
- Impact of RJio on Enterprise Mobile Services
- Enterprise Mobile Services - Market Analysis
- Enterprise Mobile Services - Market Share Profiling, FY19
- Competitor Profile - Top 3 Companies
- RJio Q-o-Q Analysis FY19 versus FY18
- Customer Market Share Analysis - Mobile Services
7. M2M/IoT
- Impact of RJio on M2M/IoT Services - Summary
- Impact of RJio on M2M/IoT
- Competitor Profile - Top 3 Companies
8. Enterprise Fixed Voice Services
- Impact of RJio on Enterprise Fixed Voice Services - Summary
- Impact of RJio on Enterprise Fixed Voice Services
- Competitor Profile - Top 3 Companies
9. Enterprise Data Services
- Impact of RJio on Enterprise Data Services - Summary
- Impact of RJio on Enterprise Data Services
- Competitor Profile - Top 3 Companies
10. Managed Services
- Impact of RJio on Managed Services
11. Unified Communications
- Impact of RJio on Unified Communications - Summary
- Impact of RJio on Unified Communications
- Competitor Profile - Top 2 Companies
12. RJio - SWOT Analysis
- RJio - Overall SWOT Analysis: Strategies for Telcos to Target RJio
13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovation
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Customer Experience Enhancement
- Strategic Imperatives for Service Providers
14. Recommendations and Conclusions
- Pointers to Help Telcos Compete with RJio
- RJio - Product Heat Map
- Areas of Investment for Telcos to Compete with RJio
- Key Recommendations for Telcos
- Legal Disclaimer
15. Appendix
- Key Trends
- VoLTE - Key Recommendations
- Bharti Airtel
- Vodafone
- BSNL
- Tata Comm
- Definitions
- Partial List of Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- BSNL
- Bharti Airtel
- Tata Comm
- Vodafone
