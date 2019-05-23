Sunworks Celebrates Completion of 1.4 MW Solar Project

Project Included Nine Solar Canopy Systems for Los Altos School District in Partnership with ForeFront Power

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW ), a leading provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial, industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets today celebrated the completion of a 1.4 MW solar power project encompassing nine Los Altos School District (LASD) campuses.

Sunworks was contracted by ForeFront Power, a leading solar power developer that assists public sector agencies by delivering the most impactful behind-the-meter, virtual, and wholesale renewable energy solutions. Sunworks’ dedicated, in-house construction team managed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for this project. Today’s ceremony at Oak Avenue Elementary School also included TerraVerde Energy, the District’s procurement consultant, as well as representatives from the local school council.

Sunworks’ Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Cargile said, “We are proud to have been the EPC solutions provider for this exciting solar project. The savings in utility costs at each of the nine locations will allow for funds to be redirected to advance educational program initiatives that directly benefit the students. In addition, the positive results help tomorrow’s generation understand the positive impact that sustainable energy has on our environment.”

Mr. Cargile added, “We originally announced the commencement of this ground-breaking project in August of 2017. At that time, we identified it as our largest public works program to-date. We have since won a number of projects even larger than the important LASD project, for school customers across California. Our valuable partnership with ForeFront Power is providing us the opportunity to expand upon our proven record of superiority and unmatched experience in complex solar project installation.”

LASD is receiving solar energy at no upfront cost and without the use of bond funds using a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) framework with ForeFront Power. ForeFront Power is responsible for all project financing, engineering, construction, operations, and maintenance for a 20-year project term. As a result, the solar portfolio is expected to save the District over $175,000 annually and up to $2.7 million within the first ten years of operation.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. We are committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety.

Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agricultural, commercial and industrial, federal, public works, and residential.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

Sunworks’ diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers.

Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power.

About Los Altos School District

Los Altos School District operates seven elementary and two junior high schools and is a top-rated school district in the State of California. LASD serves more than 4,500 K-8 students from portions of Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View and Palo Alto. All nine schools in LASD have been recognized as California Distinguished Schools and/or National Blue Ribbon Schools. LASD is nationally recognized as a leader in educational innovation and for its many awards. Read more about LASD programs at iLearn Blogspot and follow on Twitter @lasdk8.

About ForeFront Power

The ForeFront Power team has more than a decade of renewable industry experience, serving business, public sector, and wholesale power customers around the world. Our team has developed over 800 MW of capacity across more than 1,000 projects, targeted on assisting public sector agencies and C&I firms to deliver the most impactful behind-the-meter, off-site, and wholesale solutions. ForeFront Power is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a global energy infrastructure and investment leader.

