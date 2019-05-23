Immutep Announces European Patent Grant for Eftilagimod Alpha in Chemo-Immunotherapy

SYDNEY, Australia, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce the grant of a new patent (number 3089749) entitled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer” by the European Patent Office.



/EIN News/ -- The new patent protects Immutep’s intellectual property relating to combined therapeutic preparations comprising its lead active immunotherapy candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) and a chemotherapy agent. The chemotherapy agent is either a platinum-based anti-neoplastic agent, such as oxaliplatin or carboplatin, or a topoisomerase I inhibitor, such as topotecan.

Dr Frédéric Triebel, Immutep CSO and CMO, commented, “This new patent is important because platinum-based chemotherapy agents and topoisomerase I inhibitors continue to be commonly used forms of chemotherapy. In addition, the past couple of years has seen, for the first time, the marketing approval and adoption of first or second line combinations of chemotherapy and active immunotherapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

“As such, this new patent provides patent protection in Europe for a range of novel and highly relevant chemo-immunotherapies featuring efti that may be pursued in the future.”

The patent expiry date is 19 December 2034.

