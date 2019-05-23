InflaRx Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial & Operating Results

IFX-1: New long-term efficacy data from Phase IIa clinical trial in Hidradenitis Suppurativa presented; approval granted to initiate Phase IIa trial in Canada in Pyoderma Gangraenosum; first patient treated in AAV EU trial



Corporate: U.S. operations expanded and new Non-Executive Director proposed

Cash and cash equivalents plus securities and other investments of €150.1 million as of March 31, 2019

JENA, Germany, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

“It is an exciting time for InflaRx, as we await top-line results from our Phase IIb trial with IFX-1 in Hidradenitis Suppurativa, our lead indication,” said Prof. Niels C. Riedemann, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of InflaRx. “While we look forward to these HS results, we have also continued to execute within our other clinical development programs. We now have Phase II trials in ANCA-associated vasculitis ongoing in both Europe and the US, and expect to initiate the Phase IIa trial in Pyoderma Gangraenosum in short order. I am pleased with the company’s continued development, and with the addition of key new hires, and the steadfast support of our shareholders. I believe that we are well positioned to exploit the potential of our anti-C5a antibody technology to pursue additional high-value pipeline opportunities going forward.”

Q1 2019 corporate highlights

Expanded U.S. operations with opening of corporate office in New York City and hiring of senior executives.

Richard Brudnick, CBO of Codiak BioSciences, appointed as Non-Executive Director, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting, which will take place on May 23, 2019. He is currently serving as a Non-Voting Observer.

New data with IFX-1 from completed Phase IIa trial in Hidradenitis Suppurativa, or HS presented at the 8 th Conference of the European Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation. The retrospective long-term data showed sustained remissions and median time to first flare of almost seven months, after only eight weeks of treatment.

Conference of the European Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation. The retrospective long-term data showed sustained remissions and median time to first flare of almost seven months, after only eight weeks of treatment. Approval granted by Health Canada to initiate a Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating IFX-1 in Pyoderma Gangraenosum, a debilitating, rare autoimmune disease marked by large, painful ulcers. This is the third inflammatory disease for which InflaRx is developing IFX-1. InflaRx plans to start enrollment in due course.

In May, InflaRx started a second Phase II study with IFX-1 in ANCA-Associated Vasculitis. The first patient has been treated in the IXchange trial. The trial is planned to enroll approximately 80 patients at about 60 sites in up to 12 European countries and Russia.

IFX-1 subcutaneous version. We are continuing our preclinical development of a subcutaneous version of IFX-1 specifically for the treatment of HS and potentially other indications.

Q1 2019 financial highlights

Cash and cash equivalents plus securities and other investments totaled €150.1 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to €156.4 million as of December 31, 2018. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €47.2 million as of March 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018: €55.4 million) and marketable securities €102.9 million (December 31, 2018: €100.9 million).

Net cash used in operating activities increased to €8.5 million in Q1 2019, compared to €5.7 million in Q1 2018, mainly due to the increase of cash expenses, such as third-party expenses for manufacturing and clinical trials for our lead program IFX-1 and personnel expenses at InflaRx.

Research and development expenses increased to €7.7 million for Q1 2019 (Q1 2018: €5.5 million). The principal drivers of the increase were CRO expenses associated with preclinical studies and clinical trials conducted for IFX-1 as well as manufacturing costs.

General and administrative expenses amounted to €3.3 million in Q1 2019, compared to €3.0 million in Q1 2018. This increase is primarily attributable to an increase in employee-related costs.

Net financial result in Q1 2019 (€1.1 million) consisted of €0.8 million interest income and €0.3 million net exchange gain, compared to a net financial loss of €1.9 million in Q1 2018. This was mainly due to lower foreign exchange losses of our U.S. Dollar term deposits (€2.1 million) and higher interest income (€0.5 million).

Net loss for the first quarter of 2019 was €9.8 million or €0.38 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to €10.3 million or €0.43 per common share (basic and diluted) in Q1 2018.

Additional information regarding these results is included in the notes to the consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, which can be found on the InflaRx website in the Investors section.

InflaRx N.V. and subsidiary Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive loss for the three months ended March 31,2018 and March 31, 2019 March 31,

2019 March 31,

2018 (unaudited)

(unaudited)

(in thousands of €, except for per share data) Operating Expenses Research and development expenses (7,695 ) (5,474 ) General and administrative expenses (3,301 ) (3,005 ) Total Operating Expenses (10,996 ) (8,479 ) Other income 65 82 Other expenses (4 ) (12 ) Operating Result (10,935 ) (8,409 ) Finance income 1,159 265 Finance expenses (62 ) (2,188 ) Net financial Result 1,097 (1,924 ) Loss for the period (9,838 ) (10,333 ) Share information Weighted average number of shares outstanding 25,964 23,812 Loss per share in euro (basic/diluted) € (0.38) € (0.43) Loss for the period (9,838 ) (10,333 ) Other comprehensive income that may be re­clas­si­fied to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on

translation of foreign operations 2,318 0 Total comprehensive loss (7,520 ) (10,332 )

InflaRx N.V. and subsidiary Condensed consolidated statements of financial position as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (unaudited)

(in thousands of €) ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,398 625 Intangible assets 325 223 Non-current financial assets 215 207 Total non-current assets 1,939 1,055 Current assets Current other assets 2,170 1,589 Current financial assets 103,686 101,184 Cash and cash equivalents 47,163 55,386 Total current assets 153,019 158,159 TOTAL ASSETS 154,958 159,214 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Issued capital 3,116 3,116 Share premium 211,022 211,022 Other capital reserves 20,408 18,310 Accumulated deficit (90,945 ) (81,107 ) Other components of equity 2,368 50 Total equity 145,968 151,391 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 460 — Provisions 57 57 Government grants 10 11 Total non-current liabilities 526 68 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 218 — Employee Benefits 455 788 Social securities and other current tax liabilities 768 310 Trade and other payables 7,022 6,657 Total current liabilities 8,463 7,756 Total Liabilities 8,990 7,824 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 154,958 159,214





InflaRx N.V. and subsidiary Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of changes in shareholders’ equity for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019 Issued

capital Share

premium Other

capital

reserves Accumulated

deficit Other

components

of equity Total

equity (in thousands of €) Balance January 1, 2019 3,116 211,022 18,310 (81,107 ) 50 151,391 Loss for the period — — — (9,838 ) — (9,838 ) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations — — — — 2,318 2,318 Total comprehensive loss — — — (9,838 ) 2,318 (7,520 ) Transactions with owners of InflaRx Contributions Equity-settled share-based payment — — 2,098 — — 2,098 Total Contributions — — 2,098 — — 2,098 Changes in ownership interests Total transactions with owners of InflaRx — — 2,098 — — 2,098 Balance at March 31, 2019* 3,116 211,022 20,408 (90,945 ) 2,368 145,968 Balance January 1, 2018 2,858 161,639 6,225 (51,293 ) — 119,429 Loss for the period — — — (10,333 ) — (10,333 ) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations — — — — 0 0 Total comprehensive loss — — — (10,333 ) 0 (10,333 ) Transactions with owners of InflaRx Contributions Equity-settled share-based payment — — 2,937 — — 2,937 Total Contributions — — 2,937 — — 2,937 Total transactions with owners of InflaRx — — 2,937 — — 2,937 Balance at March 31, 2018* 2,858 161,639 9,163 (61,625 ) — 112,034 * unaudited





InflaRx N.V. and subsidiary Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months ended March 31 2018 and 2019 March 31,

2019

unaudited

March 31,

2018

unaudited

(in thousands of €) Operating activities Loss for the period (9,838 ) (10,333 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation & Amortization 117 22 Net financial result (1,097 ) 1,923 Share based payment expense 2,098 2,938 other non-cash adjustments 81 (25 ) Changes in: Current other assets (591 ) 247 Current financial assets 0 (150 ) Employee benefits (334 ) (37 ) Social securities and other current tax liabilities 457 0 Trade and other payables 365 (601 ) Interest received 242 265 Interest paid (8 ) 0 Net cash flows from operating activities (8,498 ) (5,751 ) Investing activities Cash outflow from the purchase of intangible assets, laboratory and office equipment (254 ) (93 ) Cash outflow for the investment in non-current other financial assets (11 ) (36 ) Proceeds from the disposal of non-current other financial assets 3 — Net cash flows used in investing activities (262 ) (129 ) Financing activities Repayment of leasing debt (55 ) — Net cash flows from financing activities (55 ) — Effect of exchange rate changes 592 (2,163 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (8,223 ) (8,042 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 55,386 123,282 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 47,163 115,240

About IFX-1:

IFX-1 is a first-in-class monoclonal anti-human complement factor C5a antibody, which highly and effectively blocks the biological activity of C5a and demonstrates high selectivity towards its target in human blood. Thus, IFX-1 leaves the formation of the membrane attack complex (C5b-9) intact as an important defense mechanism, which is not the case for molecules blocking the cleavage of C5. IFX-1 has been demonstrated to control the inflammatory response driven tissue and organ damage by specifically blocking C5a as a key “amplifier” of this response in pre-clinical studies. IFX-1 is believed to be the first monoclonal anti-C5a antibody introduced into clinical development and has, to date, successfully completed three clinical Phase II studies. More than 150 people have been treated with IFX-1 in these completed clinical trials, and the antibody has been shown to be well tolerated. IFX-1 is currently being developed for various inflammatory indications, including Hidradenitis Suppurativa, ANCA-associated vasculitis and Pyoderma Gangraenosum.

About InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007 and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI and New York, NY, USA. For further information please visit www.inflarx.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

InflaRx N.V.

Jordan Silverstein

Head of Corporate Development and Strategy

Jordan.silverstein[at]inflarx.de

+1 917-837-1709

Media Relations

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold, Laurie Doyle, Andreas Jungfer

inflarx[at]mc-services.eu

+49 89-210 2280

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and may include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, our intellectual property position, our ability to develop commercial functions, expectations regarding clinical trial data, our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies, the industry in which we operate, the trends that may affect the industry or us and the risks uncertainties and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in InflaRx’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.



