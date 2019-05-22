There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,491 in the last 365 days.

EU, Japan and US met in Paris

The EU and the WTO | Brussels, 23 May 2019

In Paris on 23 May, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström met with US Trade Representative Ambassador Robert E. Lighthizer, and Mr. Hiroshige Seko, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

The three met as part of the trilateral talks launched in 2017 to address trade distorting practices and how to strengthen the existing international trade rules.

After their meeting, the three issued a joint statement.

