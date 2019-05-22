EU, Japan and US met in Paris
The EU and the WTO | Brussels, 23 May 2019
In Paris on 23 May, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström met with US Trade Representative Ambassador Robert E. Lighthizer, and Mr. Hiroshige Seko, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.
The three met as part of the trilateral talks launched in 2017 to address trade distorting practices and how to strengthen the existing international trade rules.
After their meeting, the three issued a joint statement.
