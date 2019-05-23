ICW Group Welcomes Todd Hartline as Vice President of Information Technology

Hartline tapped to join ICW Group’s senior leadership team and head the company’s enterprise technology strategy

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICW Group Insurance Companies, a leading group of property and casualty carriers, announced today the appointment of Todd Hartline as vice president of Information Technology, effective immediately. Hartline will lead the company’s IT function and play a key role in shaping the technology agenda across the enterprise. He will be based in the ICW Group corporate headquarters in San Diego and report directly to John Novak, ICW Group’s chief operating and strategic execution officer.



"We're delighted to welcome Todd to ICW Group and as an advocate for our mission to create the best insurance experience possible," said Novak. "Todd’s a tenured leader in technology with a 20-year track record of delivering solutions to drive business value. As we continue to deliver on our technology agenda, we sought an IT leader with credentials best suited to champion the next phase of innovation and growth for ICW Group.”



“I look forward to taking this exciting new step in my career and join the strong team already in place at ICW Group. From the senior leaders to the IT Team Members, everyone is customer-focused, committed and highly energized,” said Hartline. “ICW Group is entering its next phase of technology advancement, and I’m honored to be working alongside an outstanding leadership team to map out our long-term strategy and continue our digital transformation.”



Hartline will bring 20 years of IT experience, leading teams in transforming technology and IT processes to deliver business results in the insurance industry. Before joining ICW Group, Hartline was chief information officer and vice president of Information Technology at Admiral insurance. There he oversaw all IT functions for the Admiral Insurance operating unit of W.R. Berkley which included business application development and support, and data center operations. Prior to Admiral Insurance, he served as senior director of Software Development & Application Portfolio Management at Liberty Mutual. There he led the strategic design and development of new financial systems across multiple business groups, including the support of $10 billion in personal insurance operations.



Hartline holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from The Ohio State University.



About ICW Group

Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held insurance company domiciled in California. Quoting more than $3 billion annually, ICW Group represents a group of Workers’ Compensation, Property and Auto insurance carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims while elevating the trusted agents who advise them. For more information, visit ICW Group’s website, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook pages.







Trisha Rule ICW Group Insurance Companies 858-924-8611 trule@icwgroup.com

