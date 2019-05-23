BioSig Allowed First Key US Patent Claims for its PURE EP™ System

/EIN News/ -- Santa Monica, CA, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿﻿BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM), a medical device company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that the US Patent Office allowed 33 patent claims covering its PURE EP™ System. The patent application number 16/271,462 entitled "System and Methods to Visually Align Signals Using Delay," was filed on May 9, 2018 and subject to an accelerated Track One patent application filed on February 8, 2019. The patent has not yet been published.



The allowed claims address a system for visualizing signals such as low amplitude cardiac signals during an ablation procedure in the presence of noise. Specifically, the allowed claims address a novel way to solve a key technological need of how to synchronize the processing and display of multiple signals in near real-time.

“We are pleased with this patent allowance, as we believe that this patent will provide BioSig with broad protection for our advanced PURE EP™ System. We have filed three additional Track One patent applications related to our omnibus and foundational patent application from May 8, 2018, and we expect to receive decisions on additional key patent allowances soon that, if allowed, will further establish our proprietary position around our biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace,” stated Kenneth L. Londoner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

The PURE EP™ System is indicated as a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

Previously, BioSig announced that it successfully conducted first patient cases using its PURE EP™ System at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Austin, TX, Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC and Indiana University School of Medicine . These initial experiences suggested improved cardiac signal detection and fidelity.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosig.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran Board of Directors, BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP™ System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.

The Company’s first product, PURE EP™ System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig’s ultimate goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and potentially deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and received FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EP™ System in August 2018.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Natasha Drapeau BioSig Technologies, Inc. Executive Vice President 12424 Wilshire Blvd, Ste 745 Los Angeles, CA 90025 ndrapeau@biosigtech.com 310-620-9320



