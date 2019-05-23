Graphite Tampering on Miller Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following is a statement from Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1):

On Thursday May 16, 2019, Canada Carbon was notified that Ugo Lapointe of Mining Watch Canada, Jacqueline Richer, an organizer of protest group SOSGSLR and others entered onto the private property on which the Miller Project is located without getting consent of all the landowners. Furthermore, the Company is in possession of video evidence that appears to show these same parties tampering with Canada Carbon’s packaged graphite. Given the on-going legal proceedings involving Canada Carbon and GSLR, the presence of these individuals on the Miller property is highly inappropriate and suspect. A Company representative visited the site yesterday to do a preliminary assessment of whether any damage had been caused to the property, the drill cores and the packaged graphite. Some of the core boxes sustained damage. The Company will need to sample test the packaged graphite to ensure that it has not been contaminated. The Company will be filing a formal complaint with the appropriate authorities.

Executive Chairman and CEO R. Bruce Duncan stated, “This is yet another example of how these parties continue to act in bad faith and without regard to the rule of law.”

/EIN News/ -- CANADA CARBON INC.



“ R. Bruce Duncan ”

CEO and Director

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com

P: (604) 685-6375

F: (604) 909-1163

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com ).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.