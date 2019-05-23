Nuance Automotive Powers Geely’s GKUI Smart Ecosystem

Nuance enables voice control for key features in GKUI, Geely’s innovative in-car user experience

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that its automotive platform provides AI-powered voice recognition for select car models from Geely, China’s fastest-growing automotive manufacturer, in its GKUI smart ecosystem powered by ECARX, a technology company under Geely Group. GKUI is Geely’s innovative digital cockpit system, integrating infotainment, connectivity, and vehicle management into one smart in-car system.



Nuance Automotive powers a multitude of features that are core to the GKUI experience on some of Geely’s models:

High-speed, voice-powered interaction – Nuance’s platform enables an extremely responsive human-machine interface (HMI) that satisfies the demanding standards of the Chinese market, allowing drivers and passengers to interact with GKUI naturally, just as they would with another person, to ask questions and complete requests around all key in-car functions: point of interest search, navigation, temperature control, etc.

– Nuance’s platform enables an extremely responsive human-machine interface (HMI) that satisfies the demanding standards of the Chinese market, allowing drivers and passengers to interact with GKUI naturally, just as they would with another person, to ask questions and complete requests around all key in-car functions: point of interest search, navigation, temperature control, etc. Speech signal enhancement (SSE) – A suite of signal processing technologies removes noise from microphone input and sends out a cleaner signal, improving speech recognition and hands-free communication with GKUI.

“As the fastest-growing automaker in China, Geely is and will be a leader in the future of digital and autonomous cars in the region,” said Stefan Ortmanns, executive vice president and general manager, Nuance Automotive. “A humanized, reliable, fast user experience is hugely important as Geely brings its GKUI to this future, not just for ease of use and productivity, but for safety and building trust between driver and car. We are proud to be part of it.”

“GKUI is an important part of our mission to transform people’s relationships with their cars and increase comfort and trust as we move toward the autonomous car,” said Ziyu Shen, CEO, ECARX. “We’re working to turn the car into a living space that is fully user oriented, and the ability to interact with the car through voice is a core piece of this. Nuance is one of our key partners in this area.”

GKUI debuted in the 2018 Bo Yue SUV and is present in nearly 20 models from Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and PROTON. GKUI supports Mandarin Chinese and regional dialects for English, including Malaysian-accented English in PROTON vehicles.

Nuance Automotive powers more than 250 million cars on the road today across more than 40 languages, creating conversational, intelligent mobility experiences for nearly every major automaker in the world, including BMW, Audi, Daimler, Fiat, Ford, GM, Geely, Hyundai, SAIC, Toyota, and more. To learn more about the ways in which Nuance Automotive is amplifying the intelligence of the connected car, visit nuance.com and stay connected on LinkedIn .

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations – in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit http://www.nuance.com/ .

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About ECARX (China) Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.

ECARX is a technology and innovation company that has strategic investments from Zhejiang Geely Holding Group but operates independently. The company works with intelligent and connected in-car technology, primarily focusing on digital cockpits, intelligent drive, eco-network platform, and its operations. ECARX has attracted over 1000 professionals and experts, 80% of whom are R&D personnel. Now, ECARX has already established branch offices in Wuhan, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Xian and so on. In late 2017, it also established a site in Gothenburg, Sweden. Today the company serves its strategic partners, who include Geely, Lynk & Co, Proton, and other automotive brands, as well as providing connectivity services directly to car owners worldwide.

